Roblox Shonen Verse codes (November 2021)

Roblox Shonen Verse lets players live out their fantasy as their favorite Shonen Jump character.

Anime is huge on Roblox, making games like Shonen Verse big hits. Players can create their own character, learn new abilities, wield incredible weapons, and even join their friends in discovering new islands. There are even powerful NPCs to fight.

However, Roblox Shonen Verse can be jarring to a new player. Thankfully, there are several Shonen Verse codes that both new and returning players can take advantage of to get free items and boosts.

All Valid Roblox Shonen Verse codes for the month of November 2021

As of November 2021, here are all the valid and working Roblox Shonen Verse codes. It’s best to redeem them as soon as possible, before the codes expire. The codes are as follows:

SorryForTooManyShutdowns : Redeem this code for double experience and double Yen for 15 minutes

: Redeem this code for double experience and double Yen for 15 minutes 5KFavs : Redeem this code for 10,000 Yen

: Redeem this code for 10,000 Yen Release! : Redeem this code for 15,000 Yen

: Redeem this code for 15,000 Yen DoubleXP : Redeem this code for double experience and double Yen for 15 minutes

: Redeem this code for double experience and double Yen for 15 minutes Sub2Roball : Redeem this code for 15,000 Yen, double experience 15 minutes, and double Yen for 15 minutes

: Redeem this code for 15,000 Yen, double experience 15 minutes, and double Yen for 15 minutes WBI0x : Redeem this code for 30,000 Yen

: Redeem this code for 30,000 Yen RIPEXPLOITERS : Redeem this code for 10,000 Yen

: Redeem this code for 10,000 Yen 1KLikes : Redeem this code for double experience and double Yen

: Redeem this code for double experience and double Yen Sub2Kelvingts: Redeem this code for 15,000 Yen, double experience and double Yen for 15 minutes

By far the most valuable codes listed are those with double experience and double Yen for short periods of time. These Roblox Shonen Verse codes should be used right before a big event to maximize their value. Codes with flat handouts of Yen can and should be used immediately.

How to Redeem Roblox Shonen Verse Codes

Players will want to redeem the codes for Roblox Shonen Verse right away with the game’s own code redemption system. Log into Roblox and perform these steps:

Step 1: Visit Shonen Verse’s main page. Players have to join the group before redeeming codes, so, click on the “Noblesse Studios” hyperlink under the title, then select “Join Group.”

Step 2: Launch Shonen Verse.

Step 3: In the bottom-left corner, there are several square icons. Pick the icon labeled “Code.” A menu will appear.

Step 4: In the empty text box, type in a valid Shonen Verse code. Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so if there’s an uppercase letter, it should be typed in the same manner. If you’re using a PC to redeem codes, copying and pasting is easier.

Step 5: Select "Send" and enjoy the spoils of free gifts.

All Expired Roblox Shonen Verse codes for the month of November

As of November 2021, none of Shonen Verse’s codes have expired. However, that doesn’t mean they’re safe for good. Roblox codes can quickly expire at the developer’s time of choosing.

The next patch to one's favorite Roblox game, for example, could be the catalyst for moving valid codes into expiration. With so many Roblox Shonen Verse codes still active and working, they should be redeemed immediately for the best chance of success.

