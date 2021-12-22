Roblox Treasure Quest Codes (December 2021)

Oodles of loot are rife for the taking in Roblox Treasure Quest, along with dozens of levels to earn. Crawling through dungeons never gets easier.

If you aren’t above accepting help, take advantage of Roblox Treasure Quest codes. They can be redeemed for free items like special potions, cosmetic skins, and upgrades. And new ones are always being added (and removed). So, here’s every Roblox Treasure Quest code available right now.

Roblox Treasure Quest: All working codes in December 2021

There are quite a few codes for Roblox Treasure Quest this time around for this month. Don’t miss out on all the free gifts. The codes are as follows:

verycoolcode : Redeem this code to receive a Gold Potion

: Redeem this code to receive a Gold Potion POG : Redeem this code to receive an XP Potion

: Redeem this code to receive an XP Potion WHAT : Redeem this code to receive a Lucky Potion

: Redeem this code to receive a Lucky Potion PAUSE : Redeem this code to receive a Lucky Potion

: Redeem this code to receive a Lucky Potion WHAT : Redeem this code to receive a Lucky Potion

: Redeem this code to receive a Lucky Potion blizmid : Redeem this code to receive free rewards

: Redeem this code to receive free rewards drip : Redeem this code to receive a speed Potion

: Redeem this code to receive a speed Potion HYPERFROSTRETURNS : Redeem this code to receive a Gold Potion

: Redeem this code to receive a Gold Potion WINTER2021HYPE : Redeem this code to receive a Speed Potion

: Redeem this code to receive a Speed Potion WELCOMEBACK1 : Redeem this code to receive a Hard Hat cosmetic

: Redeem this code to receive a Hard Hat cosmetic WELCOMEBACK2 : Redeem this code to receive an XP Potion

: Redeem this code to receive an XP Potion PROLOBBY : Redeem this code to receive an XP Potion

: Redeem this code to receive an XP Potion SURPRISEEE : Redeem this code to receive a Luck Potion

: Redeem this code to receive a Luck Potion ANOTHAONE : Redeem this code to receive a Speed Potion

: Redeem this code to receive a Speed Potion GHOULPLASM : Redeem this code to receive 10 Backpack Slots

: Redeem this code to receive 10 Backpack Slots SPOOKYSZN : Redeem this code to receive a Gold Potion

: Redeem this code to receive a Gold Potion SECRET : Redeem this code to receive a Gold Potion

: Redeem this code to receive a Gold Potion FREEUPGRADE : Redeem this code to receive an Upgrade Scroll

: Redeem this code to receive an Upgrade Scroll SHOPUPDATE : Redeem this code to receive a Speed Potion

: Redeem this code to receive a Speed Potion EMBLEMS: Redeem this code to receive an XP Potion

Every item you get for this month’s Roblox Treasure Quest codes is extremely valuable, especially Lucky Potions and XP Potions. They’ll come in handy when you’re trying to reach new levels and find rare gear.

In addition to codes, join the Nosniy Games Roblox group to win a chat tag, exclusive weapon, and the ability to use the Prize Wheel in-game.

How to redeem Roblox Treasure Quest codes

There are extra steps involved with redeeming codes in-game

Roblox Treasure Quest doesn’t make redeeming codes easy. There’s an extra step involved with Twitter that, if ignored, will prevent you from using codes at all. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Log into Twitter and follow @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX. They’re the Treasure Quest developers. This is absolutely required in order to redeem codes.

Step 2: In Roblox Treasure Quest, select the Twitter icon on the right-hand side.

Step 3: In the text box, type in your Twitter handle and press the checkmark to confirm. For doing so, you’ll gain access to promo codes.

Step 4: Now, type a valid Roblox Treasure Quest code into the text box. Codes are not case-sensitive.

Step 5: Press the checkmark to redeem and receive your gifts.

What is Roblox Treasure Quest?

Treasure Quest is a Roblox game that mixes RPG elements with the dungeon crawler genre. Players can enter dungeons, battle monsters, earn experience, level up, and find loot. Bosses are a big part of the game, too, considering every dungeon has one at the end.

