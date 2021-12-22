Roblox Factory Simulator Codes (December 2021)

Being the owner, designer, and worker for your own factory is a juggling act in Roblox Factory Simulator. That’s the cost of being your own tycoon.

However, help is on the way through the use of Roblox codes. They’re free, most Roblox games have them, and you get rewards from redeeming them in-game. It can be in-game currency, rare items, or cosmetics. Here’s the full list of Roblox Factory Simulator codes for December 2021.

Roblox Factory Simulator: All valid codes in the month of December 2021

For December 2021, these are the only codes available for Factory Simulator. They have been tested and are working at the time of writing. The codes are as follows:

tevinisawesomept2! : Redeems for Advanced Crates

: Redeems for Advanced Crates TheCarbonMeister : Redeems for Advanced Crates

: Redeems for Advanced Crates randomcodehehpt2 : Redeems for in-game Cash

: Redeems for in-game Cash tevinsalwayswatchingyes!! : Redeems for $3,000 in-game Cash

: Redeems for $3,000 in-game Cash SURPRISECODEHI! : Redeems for $3,000 in-game Cash

: Redeems for $3,000 in-game Cash discordspecial : Redeems for $5,640 in-game Cash

: Redeems for $5,640 in-game Cash Happyholidays: Redeems for in-game Cash

Though the list of codes for the month of December 2021 is short, receiving free in-game cash goes a long way. New Factory Simulator players will especially appreciate it. There are also a few advanced crates to collect.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Factory Simulator

It's a strange way of redeeming codes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Now that you have a few Roblox Factory Simulator codes under your belt, it’s best to redeem them immediately. Putting it off for too long means running the risk of losing out on free stuff. After logging into Roblox, launch Factory Simulator, then follow these steps:

Step 1: First, head over to your factory if you aren’t already there. Next to the free rewards chest, there are semi-translucent screens. There’s one for promo codes.

Step 2: Stand next to the promo codes screen and select the empty text box. Type in a valid Factory Simulator code. They are case-sensitive.

Step 3: Select the “Submit” button and claim your free rewards.

What is Roblox Factory Simulator?

Factory Simulator is what Gaming Glove Studios imagines what running a factory might be like if that factory existed in Roblox. Players are given the tools to, you guessed it, run their very own factory. Harvest resources, build conveyor belts, make money, and even buy and drive around in a fancy truck.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider