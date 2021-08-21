Roblox Unconventional Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Unconventional draws inspiration from popular web series Unordinary, turning it into a game.

Players are tasked with battling other players using unique powers, abilities, and their cunning. The stronger your skills and abilities, the more likely you are to win these battles.

Of course, to advance these different skills, Roblox Unconventional players will need to get their hands on some cash. Extra cash can be obtained with some promotional codes.

Codes for Roblox Unconventional (August 2021)

There are only a couple of active Roblox Unconventional codes as of August 2021. This will get new players started off on the right path or keep veteran players of the game rolling.

The following codes provide some straight up cash or boost overall income to make earning cash easier:

substantial cash prize: Redeem this code for 20K Cash

Redeem this code for 20K Cash boss raid: Redeem this code for +36 Income

With almost every Roblox game, there are also expired codes. For Unconventional, there are a handful of codes no longer active. They may be reactivated in the future, however.

Stay tuned to see an updated list of what the following codes do if the Roblox Unconventonial developers decide to make them work again.

big_money

Roulette

Redemption

big_thonk

MaidingMalding

Phoenix

Demon

CODERELEASEPOG

IncomeReset

Roblox Unconventional makes redeeming codes super easy just like other Roblox games. Firstly, you have to login to Unconventional and get this Roblox game up and running.

Once you are done, there is an NPC wearing purple that can be found. Interact with that NPC to open and a new window will appear where you can enter Roblox Unconventional codes.

You have to have a high enough level before you can input these codes, however. Your level needs to be at least a 4.6 before the game will even allow you to input them.

Copy and paste them once you have that high enough level. Hit enter and the codes will be redeemed. You will then have your rewards added onto your Roblox Unconventional character.

