Roblox Vehicle Simulator Codes (November 2021)

Roblox Vehicle Simulator allows players to slowly but surely earn various vehicle skins, fast cars to drive, and crates with cosmetic items. This is done through Cash, its in-game currency. Depending on what the item is, it may take players days or weeks to get their favorite car.

Thankfully, there are Roblox Vehicle Simulator codes that players can redeem for free in-game rewards. Most of the time this is in-game money, which means that players can get a headstart on saving for their next big purchase.

All Valid Codes in Roblox Vehicle Simulator

As of November 2021, the following Roblox Vehicle Simulator codes are valid and working. Players are advised to use them as soon as possible, if not immediately:

Subscribe: Redeem this code for $40,000

To redeem them, use Vehicle Simulator’s in-game code redemption system.

How to Redeem Roblox Vehicle Simulator Codes

Use the cell phone to redeem codes (Image via Roblox)

In order to take advantage of what Roblox codes provide, it has to be done in-game. While Roblox Vehicle Simulator’s code redemption system isn’t all that different from other games, it can be easily missed. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: In the bottom-right corner, Players will see what appears to be the very top of a cell phone. Select it.

Step 2: Now choose Codes in the bottom-left corner.

Step 3: Enter a valid Vehicle Simulator code.

Step 4: Select Submit and be rewarded.

Roblox Vehicle Simulator's Expired Codes

Sadly, the codes listed below are no longer valid. If players attempt to redeem these expired codes, they will get an error message. They are as follows:

400MVISITS : Redeem this code for $40,000

: Redeem this code for $40,000 Matrix : Redeem this code for $50,000

: Redeem this code for $50,000 5years : Redeem this code for $50,000

: Redeem this code for $50,000 Midget : Redeem this code for $40,000

: Redeem this code for $40,000 discord : Redeem this code for $40,000

: Redeem this code for $40,000 1milfavs : Redeem this code for $100,000

: Redeem this code for $100,000 150millz : Redeem this code for $50,001

: Redeem this code for $50,001 50m5fives : Redeem this code for $5,000

: Redeem this code for $5,000 3Years : Redeem this code for $3,000

: Redeem this code for $3,000 75mVisits : Redeem this code for $75,000

: Redeem this code for $75,000 FreeDrone : Redeem this code for $60,000

: Redeem this code for $60,000 cincodemayo : Redeem this code for a free car texture

: Redeem this code for a free car texture I<3U : Redeem this code for a free car texture

: Redeem this code for a free car texture 100mVisits : Redeem this code for $10,000

: Redeem this code for $10,000 Hooke’s Law: Redeem this code for $40,000

With so many expired codes, it just goes to show that players should redeem these codes as soon as possible as they expire in a matter of days.

Edited by Danyal Arabi