Roblox Viking Simulator Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Viking Simulator lets users roleplay and exists in the time of these mighty Norse warriors.

Players can explore the land and sea, battle other players, and become Norse Gods in Roblox Viking Simulator. Pillaging and looting are the names of the game in this experience.

For Roblox Viking Simulator players who want some help on their journey, there are quite a few promotional codes to use. Redeeming these codes will provide a variety of rewards.

Codes for Roblox Viking Simulator (September 2021)

A featured image for Viking Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

The active codes in Roblox Viking Simulator provide Pets and Coins. There are many Random Pet codes to give you a friend on your adventure, along with Coins to help you upgrade your Viking character.

UndoneBuilderIsAwesome: Redeem this code for 500 Coins

Redeem this code for 500 Coins MILO IS AWESOME : Redeem this code for a Random Pet

: Redeem this code for a Random Pet Warrior : Redeem this code for a Random Pet

: Redeem this code for a Random Pet DefildPlays Is Awesome : Redeem this code for a Random Pet

: Redeem this code for a Random Pet Austin Is Awesome : Redeem this code for a Random Pet

: Redeem this code for a Random Pet RazorFish Is Awesome : Redeem this code for a Random Pet

: Redeem this code for a Random Pet Vikings : Redeem this code for a Green Troll Pet

: Redeem this code for 500 Coins GamingDan Is Epic: Redeem this code for a Free Pet

Expired Codes

There are currently no expired codes for Roblox Viking Simulator. Every code that the developers have created for this game is active and is redeemable within the experience.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Viking Simulator

The code redemption window for Viking Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

To redeem codes in Roblox Viking Simulator, you need to launch the game and look for the giant Twitter icon to the right of the screen. Click on that to open the code redemption window.

Copy and paste the code you would like to use in the textbox that reads "Enter Code Here." Click on the green Enter text underneath the box, and the Roblox Viking Simulator reward will be yours.

