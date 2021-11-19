Roblox Weapon Masters Codes (November 2021)

Roblox Weapon Masters is all about acquiring more strength to wield better weapons.

Players gain strength by swinging their weapon, like swords, with each swing contributing to their overall strength. Once a new level of strength has been reached, the old weapon is replaced with a better, more powerful version.

But all that clicking is tiring. Use these various Roblox Weapon Masters codes to take advantage of free boosts of strength, auto-rebirths, and even auto-clickers.

All Valid Roblox Weapon Masters codes for the month of November 2021

As of November 2021, the Weapon Masters codes listed below are valid and working. They are as follows:

11KLIKES : Redeem this code for 3 hours of 2x Strength

: Redeem this code for 3 hours of 2x Strength 10KLIKES : Redeem this code for 3 hours of 2x Rebirths

: Redeem this code for 3 hours of 2x Rebirths oneyearcelebration1 : Redeem this code for 12 hours of Auto-Clicker

: Redeem this code for 12 hours of Auto-Clicker oneyearcelebration2 : Redeem this code for 12 hours of Auto-Rebirth

: Redeem this code for 12 hours of Auto-Rebirth 7500LIKES : Redeem this code for 3 hours of 2x Strength

: Redeem this code for 3 hours of 2x Strength water555 : Redeem this code for 3 hours of 2x Strength

: Redeem this code for 3 hours of 2x Strength jump222 : Redeem this code for 3 hours of 2x Rebirths

: Redeem this code for 3 hours of 2x Rebirths grass625 : Redeem this code for 1 hour of Auto Clicker

: Redeem this code for 1 hour of Auto Clicker 6klikes125 : Redeem this code for 3 hours of Double Strength

: Redeem this code for 3 hours of Double Strength 5.5klikes100 : Redeem this code a Strength Boost

: Redeem this code a Strength Boost 3dot5million : Redeem this code a Strength Boost

: Redeem this code a Strength Boost update8 : Redeem this code for a 60 minute Auto-Clicker

: Redeem this code for a 60 minute Auto-Clicker update7 : Redeem this code for a 15 minute Strength Boost

: Redeem this code for a 15 minute Strength Boost 4klikes80 : Redeem this code for a 15 minute Strength Boost

: Redeem this code for a 15 minute Strength Boost release: Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength

It’s highly recommended to use every Roblox Weapon Masters code available. It may seem counterintuitive to use timed strength boosts and auto-clickers, but they stack and only count down while playing. Players can leave for five minutes and the timer would be the same from when they left.

How to Redeem Roblox Weapon Masters Codes

The code redemption page in Weapon Masters (Image via Roblox)

To start benefiting from Roblox Weapon Masters codes, they must first be redeemed. There’s an in-game redemption system that works like this:

Step 1: On the right-hand side of the screen, select the Twitter icon labeled “Codes.”

Step 2: Type in a valid Weapon Masters code inside the empty text box.

Step 3: Select Redeem and reap the rewards.

All Expired Roblox Weapon Masters codes for the month of November

Sadly, the graveyard of Roblox Weapon Masters codes is large. The following codes are no longer valid:

update5 : Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength 3klikes70 : Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength 1mvisits100 : Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength update3 : Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength 2klikes40 : Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength update2 : Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength 1.5klikes20 : Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength 1klikes20 : Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength update1 : Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength 300likes2020 : Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength 150likes :Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength

:Redeem this code for 1,000 Strength cave : Redeem this code for 15 minute Strength Boost

: Redeem this code for 15 minute Strength Boost hammers : Redeem this code for 15 minute Strength Boost

: Redeem this code for 15 minute Strength Boost halloween2020 : Redeem this code for 3 hours of Auto Clicker

: Redeem this code for 3 hours of Auto Clicker trickortreat2020 : Redeem this code for a Rebirth Boost

: Redeem this code for a Rebirth Boost update9 : Redeem this code for an Auto-Clicker

: Redeem this code for an Auto-Clicker reaper : Redeem this code for a Strength Boost

: Redeem this code for a Strength Boost sorry2 : Redeem this code for 24 hours of Auto Rebirth

: Redeem this code for 24 hours of Auto Rebirth sorry1: Redeem this code for 24 hours of Auto Clicker

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Since these codes have expired, they will no longer provide the bonus they originally offered. Attempt to use one and Weapon Masters will respond with “Code Invalid.”

Edited by Mason J. Schneider