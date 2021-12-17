Roblox Workout Island codes (December 2021)

To see those numbers climb in Roblox Workout Island, players have to pump a lot of iron. Muscles like that don’t happen overnight.

That’s where Roblox codes can help. Using them will provide gamers with free items, boosts, and in-game currency within Workout Island. It’s a great way to get a leg up on the competition.

Roblox Workout Island: Redeems for all valid codes for December 2021

As of December 2021, the currently valid Roblox Workout Island codes are listed below. They have been tested and are still working:

SynxChazz : Redeems for a series of boosts

: Redeems for a series of boosts BuffNoobJr : Redeems for 1500 Gems

: Redeems for 1500 Gems workoutpro : Redeems for 500 Coins and a 10-minute auto-lift boost

: Redeems for 500 Coins and a 10-minute auto-lift boost gravy : Redeems for +30 Strength and a 10-minute auto-lift boost

: Redeems for +30 Strength and a 10-minute auto-lift boost workoutisland : Redeems for a 15-minute auto-lift boost

: Redeems for a 15-minute auto-lift boost tofuu : Redeem this code for a chance to win an exclusive item

: Redeem this code for a chance to win an exclusive item gaming_dan : Redeems for 200 Coins

: Redeems for 200 Coins russo : Redeems for 200 Coins

: Redeems for 200 Coins JackedTiger : Redeems for a Tiger pet and 15,000 Gems

: Redeems for a Tiger pet and 15,000 Gems Turkey: Redeems for a Turkey pet, 25-minute auto-life boost, and 15,000 Gems

While the free Coins are nice to have, especially as a new player, the most valuable rewards are the boosts and free Gems. Pets can be bought in Workout Island for bonuses but only with Gems. Boosts are a fantastic way to increase the amount of strength and coins earned.

How to redeem Roblox Workout Island codes

The in-game codes window (Image via Sportskeeda)

Codes need to be redeemed as soon as possible — preferably immediately. Putting it off for too long can result in missing out on free goodies. Here’s how to redeem codes in Workout Island:

Step 1: You’ll see several menu options on the right-hand side. Select the Twitter icon.

Step 2: Type in a valid Workout Island code.

Step 3: Pick the Redeem button to receive your free rewards.

What is Roblox Workout Island?

Roblox Workout Island is likely one of the few Roblox games that allow gamers to bench press a dog, boat, or even pizza. And it’s done all in the name of getting stronger.

Also Read Article Continues below

In Workout Island, your goal is to lift various objects. The stronger you get, the heavier the objects are. Earn coins by lifting weights, then trade coins for upgrades and new weights.

Edited by Ravi Iyer