Roblox Baby Simulator codes (December 2021)

Roblox Baby Simulator is a strange and addictive game about being a baby. Despite playing as a child, there is still an in-game currency system and upgrades to worry about.

Similar to other Roblox games, Baby Simulator also has codes. These can be redeemed for free items and currency. Here’s every working Roblox Baby Simulator code available now.

Roblox Baby Simulator: All working codes for the month of December 2021

As of December 2021, the codes listed below are still active and working within Baby Simulator. Players should try and redeem all codes before they expire and can no longer offer their listed rewards. The Roblox Baby Simulator codes for the month of December are as follows:

coinsbaby : Redeem for 500 Coins

: Redeem for 500 Coins YAY : Redeem for 2,000 Happiness

: Redeem for 2,000 Happiness gems : Redeem for 250 Gems

: Redeem for 250 Gems Xmas : Redeem code for 200 Snowflakes

: Redeem code for 200 Snowflakes snow : Redeem code for 50 Snowflakes

: Redeem code for 50 Snowflakes snowing : Redeem code for 150 Snowflakes

: Redeem code for 150 Snowflakes gem20 : Redeem code for 20 Gems

: Redeem code for 20 Gems HappierBaby : Redeem for 50 Happiness

: Redeem for 50 Happiness 10mvisits : Redeem for 100 Gems

: Redeem for 100 Gems gemazing : Redeem for 100 Gems

: Redeem for 100 Gems waawaa : Redeem for 50 Gems

: Redeem for 50 Gems gem50 : Redeem for 50 Gems

: Redeem for 50 Gems 100kfavs : Redeem for 25 Gems

: Redeem for 25 Gems gem20 : Redeem for 20 Gems

: Redeem for 20 Gems update2 : Redeem for 200 Coins

: Redeem for 200 Coins space : Redeem for 100 Coins

: Redeem for 100 Coins Twitter2 : Redeem for 100 Coins

: Redeem for 100 Coins zzz : Redeem for 100 Coins

: Redeem for 100 Coins richbaby : Redeem for 2500 Coins

: Redeem for 2500 Coins Twitter1 : Redeem for 50 Coins

: Redeem for 50 Coins launch : Redeem for 50 Coins

: Redeem for 50 Coins marsbaby : Redeem for 200 Happiness

: Redeem for 200 Happiness 5mvisits : Redeem for 200 Happiness

: Redeem for 200 Happiness mamma : Redeem for 100 Happiness

: Redeem for 100 Happiness happierbaby : Redeem for 50 Happiness

: Redeem for 50 Happiness secretcode : Redeem for 50 Happiness

: Redeem for 50 Happiness happybaby : Redeem for 50 Happiness

: Redeem for 50 Happiness talkingbaby : Redeem for 50 Happiness

: Redeem for 50 Happiness dadda : Redeem for 100 Happiness

: Redeem for 100 Happiness yum : Redeem for 25 Peppermints

: Redeem for 25 Peppermints candyland : Redeem for 10 Peppermint

: Redeem for 10 Peppermint tokens : Redeem for 50 Orange Tokens

: Redeem for 50 Orange Tokens blastoff : Redeem for 25 Orange Tokens

: Redeem for 25 Orange Tokens mars: Redeem for 10 Orange Tokens

This time around, the most valuable codes are those that reward Gems and Coins. These can be turned in for new hats and pets, which increase happiness and coin gain.

How to redeem codes for Roblox Baby Simulator

With so many codes available in December for Roblox Baby Simulator, it’s best to redeem them immediately. There are many rewards to collect and players can claim them after they've logged into Roblox and launched Baby Simulator. Here’s how to redeem codes in Roblox Baby Simulator:

Step 1: On the left-hand side, you’ll see several menu options. Select the Twitter icon. This is the code redemption window.

Step 2: Type in a valid Baby Simulator code in the empty text box.

Step 3: Select the 'Redeem!' button to be rewarded. If the code was used correctly, there will be a confirmation message.

What is Roblox Baby Simulator?

As the name suggests, Roblox Baby Simulator is about babies. However, players aren’t tasked with raising a baby. In fact, the goal of the game is to be the most powerful baby of all.

To get stronger as a baby, players have to suck on a pacifier, drink from a bottle, and even fight with other babies. Such activities add happiness and coins, which can be traded for items like hats and pets.

