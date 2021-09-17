Roblox Zombie Tag Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Zombie Tag is a popular game on the platform with over 33.4 million visitors.

Players in Roblox Zombie Tag are either humans or zombies. The former must stick together and survive. On the other hand, zombies must hunt down humans, infect them, and wipe out the other players in the game.

While there are promotional codes for Roblox Zombie Tag, they don't provide any in-game advantage. Instead, they help players when it comes to purchasing cosmetics and accessories to look cool during the Zombie Apocalypse.

Codes for Roblox Zombie Tag (September 2021)

A thumbnail for Zombie Tag. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

Brains are the currency of Roblox Zombie Tag. This currency's usage is much like Coins and Gems from other Roblox games. Players can spend them on items to put together an awesome outfit.

Birdcoins: Redeem this code for 50 Brains

Redeem this code for 50 Brains Birdbrains: Redeem this code for 50 Brains

Redeem this code for 50 Brains oofbama: Redeem this code for 50 Brains

Redeem this code for 50 Brains chapter2: Redeem this code for 150 Brains

Expired Codes

All codes created by the developers of Roblox Zombie Tag are currently active as of September 2021. Players should redeem the ones above as fast as possible before they end up becoming unusable.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Zombie Tag

The code redemption window in Zombie Tag. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

To redeem codes in Roblox Zombie Tag, players will need to be quick. Launch the game and enter any lobby. After that, run over to the purple board sitting right under the Twitter one.

This needs to be done quickly to avoid starting the game without redeeming the Roblox Zombie Tag code. Players can interact with the board and enter their preferred code.

Paste it in the textbox and click on the Use button. This will redeem the code and if it is entered correctly, players will see their Brains amount increase within the game.

