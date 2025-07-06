Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business release date

Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business is a standalone expansion that introduces a new storyline. The DLC will focus on OCP's latest project: The OmniTower. When the same housing complex gets captured by a deadly organization, you, as Robocop, must defeat them all. Aside from introducing the next chapter in the walking tank's journey, the expansion will also delve into the officer's past.
Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business will release on July 17, 2025.
Fans of the sci-fi IP need not wait for long. Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business will release in the third week of July 2025.
Unfinished Business is a standalone expansion set to release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 for $29.99. You don't need a copy of Robocop: Rogue City to play the DLC. However, experiencing the former will provide context for the latter. The title is currently accepting pre-orders. Players who purchase the DLC before July 17 will receive the Prime Directives Pack, featuring three cosmetics.
Steam users can currently buy the Robocop: Complete Collection bundle (which includes the base game and expansion) for $31.48 with a 56% discount.
As mentioned before, majority of Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business will take place inside the OmniTower. However, there will be some flashback sections that will shine light on Alex Murphy before he became Robocop. Thus, it looks like both storylines will share a plot connection.
Aside from just being a story expansion, the DLC also aims to bring improvements to the overall combat loop of Rogue City. Unfinished Business will bring rebalanced progression systems, new weapons, and more enemy variety to freshen things up. Another fun addition is the suite of finishing moves: Brutal executions that see Robocop slam the target into nearby environmental objects.
