Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business pre-order guide: Price and all bonuses explained

Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business is set to release on July 17, 2025. The standalone expansion introduces a fresh storyline, centering around the OCP's latest project: The OmniTower. The housing complex gets invaded by ruthless mercenaries, forcing Robocop into action. Your goal? To eliminate them all. The title is now available for pre-order.
This article lists all the current information available regarding the expansion.
How to pre-order Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business on various platforms
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The game will be available on PC (via Steam), Xbox Series X|S (via Xbox Game Store), and PS5 (via PlayStation Store) for $29.99. Here's how to purchase the expansion:
Steam
- Open Steam and search for Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business.
- Open the official game page.
- Click "Add to Cart."
- Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.
Steam users can currently purchase the Robocop: Complete Collection bundle (which includes the base game and DLC) for $31.48 at a 56% discount."
Xbox Game Store
- Open the Xbox Store on your console.
- Enter the game's name in the search bar.
- Open the game's page.
- Complete the payment.
- Download and play the game once it is released.
Also read: All new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2025
PlayStation Store
- Open the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Search for the game.
- Open the title's store page.
- Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play the game as soon as the game goes live.
Also read: All PlayStation Plus games for July 2025
Note that you don't need a copy of Robocop: Rogue City to play Unfinished Business. However, playing the former will help provide narrative context for the DLC.
Pre-order bonuses for Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
Being a standalone expansion, Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business doesn't have any editions. However, players who pre-purchase the DLC will obtain the Prime Directives Pack. It includes the following cosmetics:
- Classic Police Outfit (when playing as Alex Murphy)
- Frosted Armor (when playing as RoboCop)
- Cryo Cannon Scarlet (a skin for the weapon)
That was all the information about the titular expansion.
Check out our other articles:
- Doom The Dark Ages review: Rip and Tear until it is done
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Review - The best RPG you will play this year
- Dragon's Dogma 2 review: A benchmark for modern role-playing games
- Delta Force campaign Black Hawk Down review: A spectacular reimagining of the 2001 movie
- Sniper Elite: Resistance review: An intense sandbox experience, but not enough
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.