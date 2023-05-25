Rocket League Sideswipe Season 9: All new additions and events

Rocket League Sideswipe is a fast-paced online multiplayer car soccer game developed and published by Psyonix for Android and iOS. It is a mobile version of the popular game Rocket League. It features 1v1 and 2v2 matches where racing cars meet soccer. Players are tasked with driving various customizable cars and scoring the maximum number of goals to win.

Rocket League Sideswipe has officially entered its new season and has introduced some exciting new features, game modes, and rewards. Now that Season 9 is live, fans have until June 17, 2023, to explore all of the game's fresh content and get a chance to earn event-exclusive rewards that will help in leveling up quickly.

Volleyball game, 2v2, and other new additions and events in Rocket League Sideswipe Season 9

Fans of Rocket League Sideswipe can now rejoice as the coveted Volleyball game mode has finally returned to the game as part of the Season 9 update. Players can now experience this fun game mode of using cars to slam the ball into the floor of the opponent's side of the court. Volleyball fans who love Rocket League can jump into this mode and explore further.

Volleyball mode in Rocket League Sideswipe (Image via Psyonix)

Those who are new to Rocket League Sideswipe will have to practice this game mode, as it takes precision timing and impressive aerial maneuvers to deliver the ball past the net properly. Hence, it is advised that beginners take intensive training and develop a better understanding of the car and gameplay mechanics to master the Volleyball mode.

Rocket League Sideswipe's Season 9 has also introduced the 2v2 mode, where players can team up with a friend or a random and compete against two other opponents. This was designed to promote strategic gameplay and team coordination. It can also be beneficial to earn loads of rewards when participating in events and tournaments.

Regarding rewards, Player Banners will be given to Season 9 participants that match their highest rank. However, they will be available only till the end of the season. So players looking to acquire this free reward need to compete in all of Season 9's offerings.

There have also been some exciting new additions to the item shop, which can be purchased by participating in matches and season tournaments. Two impressive new "Goal Explosions" have been included as part of the Season 9 update. They are the deadly and sweet Pink Reaper Goal Explosion and the unique Black Atomic Blip Goal Explosion.

These items aim at enhancing the experience and flair of scoring goals in this online car game. Additionally, players looking to amp up their car designs for a fresh and futuristic esthetic can purchase the Saffron Masamune body design for a nice Season 9 upgrade.

