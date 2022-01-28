Rogue vs Fnatic League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split Week 3: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The fourth game on the first day of Week 3 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split will see Rogue and Fnatic take each other on.

While it may come as a surprise to many, this match has become quite highly anticipated on account of the results from the past two weeks. Both Rogue and Fnatic are currently undefeated in the LEC 2022 Spring Split.

Rogue @Rogue Going 5-0 in the #LEC is no small feat - Thankfully, we have @AutoFullGlobal to help support us Going 5-0 in the #LEC is no small feat - Thankfully, we have @AutoFullGlobal to help support us 😏 https://t.co/Pv70xIWOPW

This means that today, one of the teams will suffer their first defeat. However, considering the immense ability that both these teams have shown so far, it is really difficult to predict the final result.

Overview of Rogue vs Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split

Predictions

Fnatic has been in brilliant form so far in the LEC 2022 spring split. Their first week was blighted by a few inconsistent performances. However, from the second week onwards, they picked up steam.

Fnatic's support Hylissang has been incredible so far and their toplaner Wunder is proving once more why he is termed the best western top of all time. Humanoid has proven to be an improvement over Nisqy in the midlane while Upset has been showcasing his prowess as an ADC on a regular basis.

Overall, Fnatic is looking like a well-oiled team that is crafted to surpass every challenge thrown their way.

However, it might surprise many that Rogue is not very far behind either. When Hans Sama and Inspired left the team, many felt that Rogue was officially finished. It seems, though, that the reality is quite different from that.

FNATIC @FNATIC



Follow our new League TikTok for exclusive content! 7-0 InspirationFollow our new League TikTok for exclusive content! tiktok.com/@fnatic_lol 7-0 Inspiration 🙏Follow our new League TikTok for exclusive content! tiktok.com/@fnatic_lol https://t.co/WXJQyavo53

Rogue's new additions seem to be working really well and they seem to have adjusted to the new environment quite seamlessly. In fact, at times, Rogue has looked much cleaner than Fnatic.

So, providing a clear answer on who might win today's match is difficult. Nevertheless, this match will favor finesse in execution, and Fnatic seems more capable of that and should grab victory in this match.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Rogue have been competing against each other since Spring 2019 in League of Legends LEC. Across various splits combined, they have had a total of 14 encounters.

Amongst those, Fnatic has more wins (eight) than Rogue (six).

Livestream details

Fnatic vs Rogue will be broadcast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC and Riot Games on January 28, 2022.

Previous results

Fnatic's previous match was in League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split Week 2. They faced Misfits Gaming in that encounter and managed to win quite comfortably.

Rogue's previous match was also in the LEC 2022 Spring Split Week 2, where they won against Team BDS without breaking a sweat.

LEC 2022 rosters

Rogue

Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu

Kim "Malrang" Geun-seong

Emil "Larssen" Larrson

Markos "Comp" Stamkopoulos

Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

FNATIC @FNATIC Ready for a Wunderful LEC Weekend? Ready for a Wunderful LEC Weekend? https://t.co/HsNsw3xOoa

Fnatic

Also Read Article Continues below

Martin “Wunder” Nordahl Hansen

Ivan “Razork” Martin Diaz

Marek “Humanoid” Brazda

Elias “Upset” Lipp

Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee