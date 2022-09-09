Rogue vs Fnatic League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs: Head-to-Head, livestream details, and more

Rogue and Fnatic are set to face off in the lower bracket final at the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs. This is one of the biggest matches of the year as it will play a decisive role in Worlds 2022 qualification.

The winner of the match will directly qualify for the group stages of Worlds 2022, while the loser will have to participate in the play-in stage.

FNATIC @FNATIC "I'LL GET YOU TO WORLDS! (And Sweden!)"



Tune into our LEC Voice comms vs MSF & MAD NOW!

Apart from Worlds 2022 qualification, winning this match will also mean a direct entry into the finals and a shot at winning the LEC trophy.

Being the champions of Europe holds massive value, and it is something that neither of the two teams will be willing to squander.

Preview of Rogue vs Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs

Predictions

Rogue had an up-and-down season during League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. The team had a very poor start but eventually got back on their feet.

However, Rogue's good run did not last long as their form once again dipped right before the playoffs. The team seemed to lack massively in the innovation department, and this hurt them all across the board.

One of the things that made Rogue so good was their early game dominance, which often turned into massive gold leads and wins. However, the team's lane priorities and jungle management have been abysmal in the past few matches.

LEC @LEC



What does playing in front of Malmö's crowd mean to our players? #LECMalmo

Fnatic, on the other hand, had a really rough regular season during the LEC 2022 Summer Split. They lost a large number of crucial matches and ended up in a terrible spot.

There was even a point where Fnatic had less than 10% chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Fortunately, the team's ADC, Upset, stepped up massively to help them secure victories during the final two weeks of the regular season.

As it happens, Fnatic seem to have been fired up by those victories. Once the playoffs started, the team looked completely different and were demolishing everyone in style.

Rogue are in a terrible spot ahead of their match against Fnatic. Their biggest point of weakness is the jungle, but that also happens to be Fnatic's strongest point of attack.

Fnatic's Razork is probably the best jungler in Europe right now, and it will be very hard for Rogue to do anything unless there is a drastic change in its gameplay.

Based on these factors, Fnatic should secure an easy 3-0 victory over Rogue.

Head-to-Head

Rogue and Fnatic have faced each other 19 times in the past. The former have nine victories, while the latter have 10.

Previous results

Rogue previously played against G2 Esports in the upper bracket final of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs and lost 3-0.

LEC @LEC



Comp is looking to prove the doubters wrong and lift the #LEC trophy in Malmö!

Fnatic, on the other hand, faced the MAD Lions and bagged a 3-1 victory.

LEC 2022 rosters

Rogue

Odoamne

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

Fnatic

Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Upset

Hylissang

Livestream details

The Fnatic vs Rogue match will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on September 10, 2022, at 8:00 am PDT/8:30 pm IST.

