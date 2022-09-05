League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Playoffs Week 2: G2 Esports reach finals, Fnatic return to form

The second week of the Playoff stage at the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split has ended. It was an eventful week where the top teams showcased massive dominance and looked poised for a top-tier Grand Final.

One of these sides is G2 Esports, who reached the finals after demolishing Rogue 3-0 in the Upper Bracket match. Fnatic also returned to form and is finally living up to the promise the team showed as it demolished Misfits Gaming and the MAD Lions in spectacular fashion.

The disappointment of the week has to be both the MAD Lions and Rogue, who looked out of sorts and extremely monotonous. Misfits Gaming also failed to show up, and the team bid goodbye to League of Legends' LEC after playing its last ever match against Fnatic.

Caps and Razork shine once more for G2 Esports and Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Playoffs

G2 Esports and Fnatic have showcased massive dominance at the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. However, the players who made the most difference for both teams were Caps and Razork.

This is something that has become the norm, as last week also, it was these two pros who showed up. Nothing changed this week, as both gamers performed exceptionally well for their teams.

In the case of G2 Esports, Caps showed up massively in his Azir and Sylas to help them demolish Rogue in games 1 and 3. However, the feature of the series was the second game, where he picked up Varus in the midlane to counter Larssen's Azir.

This pick is quite effective but not very popular within the community. Varus's poke damage is insane and is something that works very well to counter Azir's range.

Caps seems to have been the practicing champion in solo queue, and he brought it up on the main stage. This is something that makes him special, as these pocket picks often catch opponents off guard and create significant disturbances in their strategies.

While Caps performed exceptionally for G2 Esports, the same can be said about Razork. He is someone who can be touted as the main reason behind Fnatic's resurgence in the best-of-five games during the Playoffs.

Razork has been extremely intelligent and quite adept mechanically throughout the Lower Bracket for Fnatic until now. His Poppy and Trundle have been the star picks as the professional has been able to use both champions with maximum efficiency.

One of the best things about Razork playing well is that he has proved his doubters wrong. He was the one player in Fnatic criticized the most during the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split regular season.

However, it seems that he is the one who is coming in clutch and is one of the main reasons why Upset and Humanoid are also performing so well.

Razork must continue this form as Fnatic still needs to win one more match to reach the Grand Finals of League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. The team will face Rogue in the final Lower Bracket game; if they win, a Grand Final between G2 Esports and Fnatic will be on the horizon.

Edited by Ravi Iyer