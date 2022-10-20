Rogue vs JDG League of Legends Worlds 2022 Quarterfinals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first match of the Quarterfinals stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is set to be between Rogue and JDG. This is essentially a clash of champions as the LEC and LPL winners will soon face each other to see who is the better team.

As expected, this game is of great importance as it will determine the first semi-finalists at Worlds 2022. Nevertheless, the community's excitement for the upcoming series is rather high, with fans across the globe hoping to witness some high-quality League of Legends gameplay.

The only problem here is that Rogue can be slightly one-dimensional at times, while JDG is known to be extremely versatile. This could lead to serious issues as JDG might be able to choke out Rogue in the draft phase and make any potential comebacks difficult.

Preview of Rogue vs JDG at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Quarterfinals

Preview

Rogue has had quite an up-and-down performance so far in League of Legends Worlds 2022. The team started off strongly in the opening week with dominating victories over DRX, Top Esports, and GAM Esports.

In fact, Rogue was the only Western team that was dominant, while the others faltered to great extents. This was primarily on account of certain picks like Maokai and Jarvan IV that Rogue was able to utilize effectively while other teams were hanging onto the meta.

The second week, however, did not go that well as other teams figured out Rogue's strategy and began to ban very specific champions. This led to Rogue's performance dropping massively during the second week of the Group Stages.

Rogue was 3-0 during the first week, but ended the second week with a 4-3 scoreline and barely managed to get into the Quarterfinals. The community seem to agree that Rogue may have been eliminated in the Group Stage itself if Top Esports did not suffer a defeat on account of an in-game bug.

JDG, on the other hand, has been in great form up until this point in Worlds 2022. The team's players have played well so far and showcased some of the best League of Legends that the world has ever seen. Players like 369 and Kanavi are arguably the best in their roles right now and it will be a mighty task to take this team down in a best-of-five series.

In terms of predictions, JDG will likely win this series, even if Rogue ends up putting up a fight. Rogue simply lacks the quality and versatility to play effectively against a giant like JDG and may potentially lose with a 3-0 or 3-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

JDG and Rogue have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

Previous results

Previously, JDG played against DAMWON KIA at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and ended up winning that game.

Rogue, on the other hand, faced off against DRX within the same tournament and ended up losing the game.

Worlds 2022 Rosters

Rogue

Odoamne

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

JDG

369

Kanavi

Yagao

Hope

Missing

Livestream details

The upcoming series between JDG and Rogue will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT.

