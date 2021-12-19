“Roll up your pants higher”: Drunk Twitch streamer dresses up as Santa and has a hilarious tumble during livestream

During a recent Christmas-themed Twitch livestream, Patrick “ChazranTV” Johansen fell down while dressed as Santa Claus.

ChazranTV was in the middle of a “Just Chatting” livestream on Twitch. Dressed as Santa, the streamer seemed to be very drunk.

Johansen had set up a green screen in his streaming room that projected a huge audience and a concert stage. The Twitch streamer was dancing to rave music while drinking beer when he accidentally fell backwards onto the green screen.

ChazranTV was in the middle of a 4-hour long “Just Chatting” livestream, when the Twitch creator took a break. When he eventually returned, he had set up green screens in his room to give a concert-like feel to his overall stream. The effects included a huge audience along with an elaborate stage.

ChazranTV was drinking from a beer can while dressed up as Santa Claus, and danced on the stage with a lot of energy. The streamer was seen jumping and walking around the room while dancing. However, his Twitch chat rolled in laughter as ChazranTV eventually fell backwards and broke part of his green screen.

With one viewer commenting:

"Roll up your pants higher"

His Twitch viewers were able to spot what seemed to be the streamer’s bedroom. However, ChazranTV did not stop and continued dancing on the floor. The Twitch creator eventually got up and paused the livestream. He returned after some time with a different Christmas-themed background.

This time, the Twitch streamer was in front of a decorated house with lots of snow. ChazranTV was obviously drunk but continued streaming. The streamer is not overtly popular and currently has only 924 followers on Twitch. He regularly posts hilarious Just Chatting streams on Twitch and is also active on Twitter.

ChazranTV is a Norway-based streamer and has been active on YouTube since September 2020.

The Twitch streamer claimed it was his last livestream and posted a YouTube video with all the funny highlights. As is evident from the clip, most of his viewers made fun of the incident.

Edited by R. Elahi