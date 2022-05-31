Romancing SaGa: Minstrel's Song Remastered revealed - Release date, platform, and more

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel's Song Remastered has been officially announced by Square Enix, who are bringing the classic back to life. Released in 2005, it is a PlayStation 2 remake of the SNES Romancing SaGa. According to a video reveal, the PlayStation 2 remaster is getting a modern overhaul and is on the way to a variety of consoles.

While there is no confirmed release date for the game as of yet, it is on the way to a variety of platforms.

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel's Song Remastered is a classic game brought back to modern platforms

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel’s Song originally launched in 2005, and is now going to see a new release of the game in the form of Romancing SaGa: Minstrel's Song Remastered. It’s also the first time the game will have come to Europe at all, giving fans who did not import the game a chance to play the classic RPG.

According to the trailer, the release date is “this winter,” though it is unclear whether it means Winter 2022 or early 2023. As the video is on a Japanese channel, and Japan’s winter months are December through February, it is likely it will be released in one of these months.

SaGa Series @SaGaGame The instruments change, but 30 years later the melody remains the same.



Announcing Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered, coming this winter. The instruments change, but 30 years later the melody remains the same.Announcing Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered, coming this winter. https://t.co/Y6D48xDK9O

The remaster of the PlayStation 2 iteration will head to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. Players can look forward to new illustrations in the game, and a soundtrack by Kenji Ito. Kenji Ito has been the composer for the Romancing SaGa franchise, so his return is welcome.

A few mechanics from previous games are also said to be coming in this game, such as “Glimmer” and “Combo.” Glimmer was featured in Romancing SaGa 2, also known as Tech Sparking. This was how players granted techniques to other characters in the game.

In previous games, certain attacks combo with each other, but characters need to have their attacks triggered in the right order to get a full combo. It can be a complicated system, but it is very rewarding in Romancing SaGa: Minstrel's Song Remastered.

Romancing SaGa is coming back this Winter, courtesy of Square Enix (Image via Square Enix)

In Romancing SaGa: Minstrel's Song Remastered, the story follows eight characters as they travel to the land of Maridias. Evil God Saruin, his brother Death, and his sister Schirach fight against the other Gods. God Elore created Fatestones and gave them to the hero Mirsa to save the world.

Ultimately, the hero sealed up Saruin and defeated him. Fatestones are scattered across the world, but there are signs that Saruin is returning. The Fatestones may be able to prevent the dark God’s revival, and eight characters will get tangled up in this epic tale.

GSK | https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/#donate @gosokkyu for the unaware, Minstrel Song is the 2005 PS2 remake of the original Romancing SaGa for SFC, and it was localised back in the day



Kawazu's talked about how they were unsure about how to reissue RomSaGa, as both the original & Minstrel Song were equally popular for the unaware, Minstrel Song is the 2005 PS2 remake of the original Romancing SaGa for SFC, and it was localised back in the dayKawazu's talked about how they were unsure about how to reissue RomSaGa, as both the original & Minstrel Song were equally popular

All of the Super Famicom/SNES characters returned in the remake, though many were redesigned in the PlayStation 2 remake. Fans will likely want to keep that in mind since this is a remaster of the PlayStation 2 version of the game.

The trailer shows off some of the visuals, gameplay, and updated music that will be coming with the game. Romancing SaGa: Minstrel's Song Remastered will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices this coming winter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far