Ronaldinho in FIFA 23: Which is his best card in the game?

Ronaldinho is one of several footballing legends in FIFA 23 who offer fantastic performances to all players. The Brazilian has been a core part over the last few releases, but the current iteration has more options than ever. With EA Sports releasing FUT World Cup icons, the options for players have never been more.

That said, different options also make it harder for players to choose what to play. Ordinarily, the best pick will seem to have the best set of stats, as that's what common sense dictates. Yet, there could be a case where an option with slightly lesser stats could offer better value.

While the Brazilian is an excellent card to yield in the game, players should also know his strengths and weaknesses to make the most of it.

Ronaldinho is one of the best icon card options in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Before analyzing Ronaldinho's best card, let's explore all options available in FIFA 23. There are four cards, with one which was released earlier during the TOTY promo.

Base Icon - 89

Mid Icon - 91

Prime Icon - 94

TOTY Icon - 95

Which is the best card to use?

The Ronaldinho TOTY Icon card is an amazing one to use in the game, released earlier in January. The TOTY Icon version builds on the Prime card, boosting the stats and even more overall. The 95-rated card can be played at LW, CAM, or LM with the help of a position modifier.

The positional versatility is complimented well by the key stats, which include 94 Pace. 91 Shooting and 92 Passing. The 97 Dribbling combined with the 5* Skills makes him an absolute nightmare for defenders. The card is expected to be used heavily by esports athletes later in the year when the competition commences.

As great as the card is in FIFA 23, there's a catch. At the time of writing, the Ronaldinho TOTY Icon card is extinct on the FUT market. This usually refers to a situation where a card has such a low supply that nobody is selling it. Even if it becomes available, the cost could be massive, and there have been incidences of a copy selling for as high as 15 million FUT coins.

What's the alternative?

The Prime Icon card is the closest that comes to the TOTY version. It can be played in the same three positions, so that's an advantage. The falloff in stats mainly varies between 1-2 points, so it's not massive by any means. Most importantly, the Prime Icon is widely available, unlike the TOTY version.

The Prime Icon version is still expensive in FIFA 23, selling for a little less than the 6 million mark. However, players will get their money's worth with the investment, and it's a card that could take them all the way.

With a healthy blend of trickery, pace, and accurate finishing, Ronaldinho is lethal in FIFA 23. He also fits well with icons like Ronaldo Nazario, Pele, and Jairzinho.

