Royal Delivery Drop challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

The Royal Delivery Drop challenge is the newest game challenge in Clash Royale, and it adds a new interesting mechanic to the game's combat by having Royal Delivery cards continually drop on the battlefield. The challenge offers players a great way to gain extra gold and other items in Clash Royale. Some challenges don't count losses, so players can experiment with a variety of eight-card battle decks without getting discouraged.

This article will cover the Royal Delivery Drop challenge in Clash Royale and its rewards.

Royal Delivery Drop Challenge in Clash Royale

The Royal Delivery Drop challenge rewards players with gold and battle banner tokens. By completing it, players can obtain sizable sums of gold and banner tokens, which they can then use to unlock cosmetic items and upgrade their cards. The challenge can be accessed by players by tapping on the in-game events section.

The Royal Delivery Drop challenge is described as follows in-game:

"Royal Deliveries drop into the Arena! Watch out! The Deliveries will spawn faster throughout the match, along with the Elixir! No Losses! Play until the Final Reward!"

The Royal Delivery Drop challenge, as the name suggests, is a casual gold troop challenge in Clash Royale where Royal Deliveries drop regularly during the battle. During the entire battle, both the elixir and the number of Royal Deliveries will constantly increase.

Like the Sudden Death challenge, players must create a tournament deck of eight cards to battle in the Royal Delivery Drop challenge. Players can only use cards unlocked by them to create an eight-card deck and use the same to win battles and earn additional gold and banner tokens.

The Royal Delivery Drop challenge involves eight in-game battles, completing each of which will help players earn gold, chests, and banner tokens. Unlike the Lava Hound Draft challenge, no losses are counted in the Royal Delivery Drop challenge, so players have an opportunity to obtain all the rewards and test multiple eight-card decks.

Royal Delivery Drop Challenge Rewards

The Royal Delivery Drop challenge is a casual gold and banner tokens challenge, where players can win both items for faster card upgrades and to buy cosmetic items. Each win in the challenge unlocks a new reward for players, and players should make sure to finish the challenge and earn all the rewards. The following are the various rewards for the Royal Delivery Drop challenge in Clash Royale:

Players will earn 20 banner tokens on winning their 1st battle

Players will earn 20 banner tokens on winning their 2nd battle

Players will earn 1000 gold on winning their 3rd battle

Players will earn 20 banner tokens on winning their 4th battle

Players will earn 500 gold on winning their 5th battle

Players will earn 20 banner tokens on winning their 6th battle

Players will earn Arena 15 gold chest on winning their 7th battle

Players will earn 80 banner tokens on winning their 8th battle

The Royal Delivery Drop challenge is an all-new troop challenge in Clash Royale, where players can test multiple eight-card decks and win rewards like gold and banner tokens. However, players need to complete the challenge before the deadline to redeem all the rewards.

