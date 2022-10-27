Royal Ghost Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Challenges are one of the best ways in Clash of Clans to try new attacking strategies as well as earn Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir and Magic Items. Players can participate in the challenges for free and earn rewards to upgrade faster in the game. These challenges are available in the events section of the game.

To celebrate Halloween, the developers have introduced two new troops along with their challenges. These involve players using a specific troop in multiplayer battles. In this article, we will explore the latest in-game challenge called "Royal Ghost" in Clash of Clans, its rewards, and more.

Latest in-game challenges in Clash of Clans

Happy Clash-O-Ween, Chiefs, and happy trick-or-treating! Two days left to enjoy some attacks with our old supernatural friend, the Royal Ghost

The Royal Ghost challenge is the latest Halloween challenge in the game, in which players must use Royal Ghost troops in multiplayer battles to earn rewards like Magic Items, Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir and more to upgrade faster in-game.

The in-game description of the Royal Ghost challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Upset that no one notices him, the Royal Ghost is determined to smash things up until he gets the recognition he deserves. He's so unnoticeable that even walls won't hold him back!"

For Halloween, a temporary troop called The Royal Ghost has been added. Although he has incredibly low hitpoints, he boasts a high damage per second count. Like Sneaky Goblins and Sneaky Archers in the Builder Base, he is invisible for 12 seconds after deployment and cannot be targeted by defenders.

These troops will always assault the nearest building and don't have a favorite target. However, they will abandon the building they have set out to attack in favor of engaging enemy Clan Castle troops, Heroes, or Skeleton Trap skeletons if they become aware of them and are able to defend themselves.

Similar to Super Troop Sneaky Goblins, Royal Ghosts do not activate Clan Castles while they are invisible. Using a Royal Ghost or two to destroy an enemy Clan Castle can stop the activation of the opponent's defending Clan Castle troops.

Once the Clan Castle is activated, if the Royal Ghost becomes visible, this needs to be done quickly. The Clan Castle can be destroyed during this time limit by using Rage Spells.

The Royal Ghost challenge in the game involves using a specific number of Royal Ghosts based on the player's Town Hall level to win 15 multiplayer battles. For example, Town Hall 13 players must use at least five Royal Ghosts in multiplayer battles to increase this challenge's progress bar.

Rewards for completing the Royal Ghost Challenge in Clash of Clans

Brand new episode "Pork-tergeist", live now on our Youtube channel: Huggy, a down on his luck Hog salesman, discovers his Hog Lot is built atop a Royal Ghost's ancient lair.

Players must complete the challenge by November 1 to earn all the rewards including experience points, Gold, Dark Elixir, Magic Items, Elixir, and more. Once players win 15 multiplayer battles, they can unlock all of these rewards. The following are the various rewards for completing the Royal Ghost challenge:

Players will earn 500 experience points after winning 15 multiplayer battles.

Players will also unlock 2 Research Potions, which helps boost the research ability of the in-game laboratory.

The Royal Ghost challenge is a great way to celebrate the Halloween festival in Clash of Clans and earn special rewards. Players should definitely complete this challenge on or before November 1.

