Paimon's Shop in Genshin Impact refreshes every month. This April, the Starglitter shop will once again feature weapons of the Royal Series. One of these weapons is the Royal Longsword.

Royal Longsword is a 4-star sword that has attack as its secondary stat and a passive that will help increase critical rate. These stats are identical to the rest of the Royal Series.

Royal Longsword in Genshin Impact: Should players buy this sword from Paimon's shop in April?

Royal Longsword stat and passive

To know if this weapon is worth it or not, players have to be familiar with its stats first.

Base attack: 42

Base secondary stat: 9% ATK

Max attack: 510

Max secondary stat: 41.3% ATK

Passive: Upon dealing damage to an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8/10/12/14/16%. Max five stacks. A CRIT hit removes all existing stacks.

The Royal Longsword offers an easy road to critical hits. It is best used when players are having a hard time obtaining critical rates on their artifacts. At refinement rank 1, it performs best if players are stuck at around 40% critical rate but have a high amount of critical damage.

The critical hits will be unstable at refinement rank 1, but Royal Longsword can be a stable crit weapon at higher refinement. This weapon's passive also has no cooldown, so it's best used on fast-hitting characters like Keqing or Xingqiu's burst.

Royal Longsword is also a viable choice for healers that scale with attacks like Qiqi and Jean, allowing them to heal while doing higher damage on their attacks.

Many misconceptions revolve around the wording of Royal Longsword's passive. Players should understand that "Dealing damage" means Elemental reactions are considered. So when players are dealing with reactions that can't crit like Electro-Charged, they can easily stack up the passive of Royal Longsword.

Paimon's Shop Starglitter exchange

Royal Longsword can be an alternative if players are a complete F2P and will not be spending on Battle Pass weapons. However, it is not recommended for most characters since most of them already have a Best-in-slot weapon of their own.

Genshin Impact offers a variety of weapons for its players to choose from and various ways of obtaining them. Players who are unlucky with their gacha can use Paimon's Shop weapons as an alternative or use the forging feature using a prototype.

