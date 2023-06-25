5 RPGs where class selection plays an important role

In the realm of RPGs, character progression and immersive storytelling have always been the cornerstone of the gaming experience. However, the significance of class selection and the impact it carries have undergone changes over time. In the past, choosing a specific path for a character held greater weight, unlike today's games where flexibility and easily adaptable builds have made choices less consequential.

While it's true that classes and guild allegiances may have lost some of their impact in modern RPGs, there are still titles that recognize their importance and incorporate them in a meaningful way. These games, whether they are beloved cult classics from two decades ago or recent blockbuster releases, demonstrate that a robust class system can greatly enhance the depth of storyline and gameplay, ultimately increasing replay value.

Here are five RPGs where class selection truly matters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 and 4 other RPGs where class selection matters

1) Divinity: Original Sin 2

Divinity: Original Sin 2 presents a captivating RPG experience with its intricate class system that empowers players to forge their own distinct character builds by combining various classes, referred to as "origin characters." This carefully crafted system not only impacts combat proficiency, but also shapes character interactions in profound ways.

Each origin character brings their own compelling backstory and unique dialogue options to the table, adding layers of depth to the narrative. Whether players opt for the brute strength of a battlemage, the cunning stealth of a rogue, or the charismatic charm of a bard, Divinity: Original Sin 2 grants them boundless opportunities for imaginative and immersive gameplay.

2) Final Fantasy 5

Final Fantasy V (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 5 showcases a dynamic job system that breathes life into character customization. Players are bestowed with the freedom to handpick from a diverse range of jobs, each endowed with distinctive abilities and skills. The game ingeniously encourages experimentation, enabling players to meld job abilities together and forge formidable synergies that can turn the tide in battle.

In this realm, class selection assumes a vital role and shapes the very fabric of gameplay and strategy, as players assemble their party with complementary job combinations. Whether they seek the stalwart defenses of a Knight, the arcane mastery of a Black Mage, or the nimble dexterity of a Thief, Final Fantasy 5 celebrates the significance of class selection, empowering players to craft their own epic journeys.

3) Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines (Image via Paradox Interactive)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines immerses players in a world teeming with diverse vampire clans, each offering a distinct experience. The game presents a diverse selection of vampire classes, with notable standouts being the enigmatic Malkavian and the elusive Nosferatu. These embody the game's brilliance, as they introduce captivating restrictions and idiosyncrasies that radically transform the entire playthrough.

The brilliance of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines lies in its ability to breathe life into these diverse vampire classes, instilling a sense of uniqueness and replayability. The game invites players to embrace the intricacies and limitations of their chosen class, forging a remarkable journey filled with unexpected twists and turns.

4) Golden Sun

Golden Sun (Image via Camelot Software Planning)

Golden Sun presents an innovative class system that adds depth and strategic possibilities to gameplay. The title introduces Djinn, elemental creatures that can be collected throughout the adventure. By assigning them to characters, players can create new classes with distinct abilities and attributes, forging a path tailored to their preferred playstyle.

The class system in Golden Sun revolves around the concept of Djinn synergy. Mixing and matching Djinn from different elements allows characters to access a wide array of specialized classes, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Whether it's unleashing devastating offensive magic, bolstering defenses, or supporting allies with healing and buffs, class selection becomes a pivotal factor in optimizing battle strategies.

5) Path of Exile

Path of Exile (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile stands out as a truly remarkable action RPG, boasting an incredibly intricate and expansive class and leveling system that sets it apart from its peers.

What makes this achievement all the more astonishing is the fact that Path of Exile is available for free, making its depth and complexity even more impressive. The game offers a staggering selection of classes, with seven primary options available at the start.

However, the journey doesn't end there. As players progress further, they can unlock an additional 19 "ascendancy" classes, each offering its own unique playstyle and abilities. This plethora of options ensures that every player can find a character that resonates with their preferred playstyle, further enhancing the game's replayability and diversity.

These five RPGs serve as prime examples of how class selection can significantly impact gameplay, offering players the opportunity to customize their characters to match their desired playstyle and preferences.

So, when embarking on your next RPG adventures in these games, remember that choosing the right class can make all the difference in shaping your epic quest.

