RTS VP deletes his tweets criticizing streamers for getting DMCA'd after Pokimane gets banned

Pokimane recently received a ban on Twitch for flouting DMCA rules by watching Avatar: The Last Airbender on her livestream. The Twitch ban left many in her community divided about how justified the ban was.
While many believe that Twitch needs to update its DMCA policies, others are of the opinion that the ban was justified since Pokimane knowingly flouted the rules.
However, many pointed to recent statements from Pokimane's RTS business partner, Cristian Tamas. In them, he had shared his viewpoint, stating that lax behavior by streamers, where they were openly flouting rules, was very concerning. However, his tweets have since been deleted and Tamas has even locked his Twitter profile.
Pokimane does not have her RTS VP's support in her Twitch ban controversy
Many streamers such as Mizkif, Pokimane, xQc, and Disguised Toast have recently begun a trend where they openly flout DMCA rules by watching copyrighted shows on their Twitch channels. It was only a matter of time before Twitch began taking action against this, and Pokimane happened to be the first streamer to go.
While her ardent supporters believe Twitch needs to update its outdated DMCA policies, others are of the impression that the streamer had it coming. Pokimane's RTS VP seems to fall in the latter category:
"It's mind-boggling [that] these high tier content creators are willing to risk their very substantial livelihoods on this madness. It makes no sense to me."
However, when G2 Lothar brought up his association with Pokimane-owned RTS, Tamas very suspiciously deleted all his tweets on this matter and even locked his Twitter profile. This has naturally elicited reactions from many on Twitter.
G2 Lothar clarified that he did not ask the question out of malice but of genuine curiosity.
It is interesting to note that the RTS owner is no longer the only streamer to have received a DMCA ban for streaming shows on Twitch.
Her fellow OfflineTV star, Disguised Toast received a ban for the same earlier today. However, his punishment seems to have been a lot harsher - a month-long ban. Fans can only wait and see which streamer is next to go in Twitch's latest bout of DMCA strikes.