RTS VP deletes his tweets criticizing streamers for getting DMCA'd after Pokimane gets banned

Pokimane recently received a ban on Twitch for flouting DMCA rules by watching Avatar: The Last Airbender on her livestream. The Twitch ban left many in her community divided about how justified the ban was.

While many believe that Twitch needs to update its DMCA policies, others are of the opinion that the ban was justified since Pokimane knowingly flouted the rules.

However, many pointed to recent statements from Pokimane's RTS business partner, Cristian Tamas. In them, he had shared his viewpoint, stating that lax behavior by streamers, where they were openly flouting rules, was very concerning. However, his tweets have since been deleted and Tamas has even locked his Twitter profile.

Lowco @LowcoTV In an ironic twist, one of Pokimane's VPs at her management company, RTS, has been criticizing streamers for deliberately breaking DMCA while Pokimane herself was just suspended for doing the same thing.



They've since deleted the tweets and locked their account. Oof In an ironic twist, one of Pokimane's VPs at her management company, RTS, has been criticizing streamers for deliberately breaking DMCA while Pokimane herself was just suspended for doing the same thing.They've since deleted the tweets and locked their account. Oof https://t.co/M0OxxkmOiD

Pokimane does not have her RTS VP's support in her Twitch ban controversy

Many streamers such as Mizkif, Pokimane, xQc, and Disguised Toast have recently begun a trend where they openly flout DMCA rules by watching copyrighted shows on their Twitch channels. It was only a matter of time before Twitch began taking action against this, and Pokimane happened to be the first streamer to go.

While her ardent supporters believe Twitch needs to update its outdated DMCA policies, others are of the impression that the streamer had it coming. Pokimane's RTS VP seems to fall in the latter category:

"It's mind-boggling [that] these high tier content creators are willing to risk their very substantial livelihoods on this madness. It makes no sense to me."

However, when G2 Lothar brought up his association with Pokimane-owned RTS, Tamas very suspiciously deleted all his tweets on this matter and even locked his Twitter profile. This has naturally elicited reactions from many on Twitter.

G2 Lothar clarified that he did not ask the question out of malice but of genuine curiosity.

G2 Lothar @LotharHS @LowcoTV Was an honest question from me to Cristian, we know each other for a long time and because he was so vocal about this entire situation I asked myself. @LowcoTV Was an honest question from me to Cristian, we know each other for a long time and because he was so vocal about this entire situation I asked myself.

Lowco @LowcoTV @LotharHS Absolutely, it was a good and fair question. Even without him saying those things, RTS still has some responsibility to say something about the fact their co-founder blatantly disregarded the rules and the law. Otherwise, how can they claim to help streamers? @LotharHS Absolutely, it was a good and fair question. Even without him saying those things, RTS still has some responsibility to say something about the fact their co-founder blatantly disregarded the rules and the law. Otherwise, how can they claim to help streamers?

Babis Gialamas @Zagnaphein @LowcoTV In other news the sky is blue and water is wet xD. The fact she got a 2 day (Which is her relax days and will come back to earn double and triple the viewers and money is the irony here) @LowcoTV In other news the sky is blue and water is wet xD. The fact she got a 2 day (Which is her relax days and will come back to earn double and triple the viewers and money is the irony here)

Oswalito @imOswalito @LowcoTV That's an oops. Also... I think there is no place for "criticizing" streamers. *Many* of the streamers I rep play music/watch shows/break DMCA and it is certainly not my place to make them stop, I just provide my best advice so they understand the risks. @LowcoTV That's an oops. Also... I think there is no place for "criticizing" streamers. *Many* of the streamers I rep play music/watch shows/break DMCA and it is certainly not my place to make them stop, I just provide my best advice so they understand the risks.

Jon @jonx1171



They've just become the pirate bay at this point @LowcoTV The fact she ONLY gets a 2 day ban is getting off so easy. She, and everyone else on twitch doing it, should honestly get sued.They've just become the pirate bay at this point @LowcoTV The fact she ONLY gets a 2 day ban is getting off so easy. She, and everyone else on twitch doing it, should honestly get sued. They've just become the pirate bay at this point

It is interesting to note that the RTS owner is no longer the only streamer to have received a DMCA ban for streaming shows on Twitch.

Toast @DisguisedToast welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month

Also Read Article Continues below

Her fellow OfflineTV star, Disguised Toast received a ban for the same earlier today. However, his punishment seems to have been a lot harsher - a month-long ban. Fans can only wait and see which streamer is next to go in Twitch's latest bout of DMCA strikes.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee