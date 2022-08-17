Rumbleverse guide: Best tank-based class build

Rumbleverse offers a new way to play battle royale games, inspired by professional wrestling and up-close combat. When it comes to this unique BR title, there are no official classes or builds, but there are ways to create a tank-based character in the game.

From perks, pods, attacks, and special moves, it’s perfectly feasible to build a powerful, HP-heavy tank to help towards the goal of being the last player standing in this free-to-play title.

How to build tank in Rumbleverse

When playing a tank in virtually any game, users want to have as much HP as possible, which will be the case in Rumbleverse. Stacking plenty of HP is going to be one of the primary goals, as it allows them to take more hits in heated fights, so gamers should keep this in mind when playing.

When it comes to perks, there are a few that are worth selecting to allow tank and survive against other players in battle.

Sadistic is a great pick and probably the most important. It sees users gain 2% of their maximum HP back each time they hit another gamer for damage. It has 20 hp at the default, and 1000 max HP, so it’s handy.

Temper is another crucial perk that allows players to put foes down while also being tanky. This particular perk lasts for ten seconds when it’s active, and they can tell it’s on by the steam going out of the user’s ears.

It allows gamers to deal 20% more damage after taking damage. Combine this with having a high HP pool, which allows them to use this with greater frequency since fights will last longer.

Having these two in conjunction allows players to stick around in battle longer, constantly healing and gaining more damage by being hit.

In Rumbleverse, users have three stats: Damage, Health, and Stamina. By smashing crates, they can unlock a variety of Stat Pods that can be used up to ten times in solos and eight times in duos.

For tanks, look for the Arms Powder stat pods, which increase maximum HP. These add 10% to gamers’ health stat, but using five of these will change that to 20%. Using it ten times will add 25% health, offering players tons of health to make tanking plausible.

When it comes to special moves, players will want to look out for abilities with Poison and High Priority to make battles easier to win. There are a few of these to keep an eye out for in the game.

Special Moves to consider

Bad Breath

Poison Slap

Uppercut

Bionic Uppercut

Omega Uppercut

Since users who want to tank aren’t focused on dealing tons of damage, their weapons are irrelevant. Any common or rare weapon will likely do, so whatever they prefer will probably do fine.

Rumbleverse is a unique approach to the battle royale franchise, and it’s not hard to build out a tank in the title. Stack health to the ceiling, and make other gamers try in vain to whittle down that health pool while knocking them around.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer