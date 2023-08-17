All new stadiums leaked to be part of EA FC 24, including Real Madrid, Rangers, and more

A leak on social media has hinted at the addition of a host of new stadiums to EA FC 24, with the homes of Real Madrid and Rangers being part of the list. As two of the most prominent and illustrious clubs in the sport, their stadiums are an important part of footballing lore, and their inclusion in the upcoming title will add to the immersion offered by the game.

With the legendary sports simulation series being rebranded as EA Sports FC, the developer has the opportunity to provide fans with the most authentic and realistic depiction of the beautiful game.

As the playing grounds for the most popular sport in the world, stadiums are vital. Adding new arenas for teams like Rangers and Real Madrid will only serve to boost the popularity of EA Sports FC.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUTZone.

List of clubs rumored to have their stadiums added to EA FC 24, alongside Real Madrid and Rangers

A stadium is the essence of any football club, serving as the home and the fortress for the squad. It adds a whole new level of personality and uniqueness to any side, including the likes of Real Madrid and Rangers. With EA FC 24 arriving towards the end of September, multiple rumors have surfaced, hinting at the addition of new features and concepts.

While the Santiago Bernabeu remains the primary footballing hub for the Real Madrid first team, their second ground, Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, has been leaked to be part of EA FC 24. This venue is used mainly by the club's female team and their B squad, RM Castilla.

On the other hand, the Ibrox Stadium is the main ground for Rangers FC, one of the most successful clubs in Europe.

Which stadiums will be added to EA FC 24?

Expand Tweet

There are several notable inclusions in this list, including the other side of Scotting football heritage: Celtic. While teams like Bayern Munich will not have their stadium featured in the game, other prominent German sides like Wolfsburg and VFL Bochum are included in the leaks:

Stadio Friuli (Udinese)

Vonovia Ruhrstadion (Bochum)

Ibrox Stadium (Rangers)

Celtic Park (Celtic)

Estadio Martinez Valero (Elche)

PH Stadium (Almeria)

Millerntor-Stadion (St. Pauli)

Sportpark Ronhof (Greuther Furth)

StrongHER Stadium (Wolfsburg)

Kenilworth Road (Luton Town)

Stade Pierre-Mauroy (LOSC Lille)

Estadio Di Stefano (Real Madrid)

This is exciting news for fans of these clubs and heralds a new era of immersive footballing action on the virtual pitch.