Will Bayern Munich be licensed in EA FC 24? Exploring all possibilities

With EA Sports and FIFA parting ways, fans are wondering whether EA FC 24 will have the licenses for their favorite teams, including German giants Bayern Munich. The reigning Bundesliga champions are amongst the most dominant sides in Europe, and their popularity is evident on the virtual pitch as well, with gamers hoping for their inclusion in the upcoming title.

In their gameplay reveal trailer presentation, EA Sports confirmed that they will have licenses for the Premier League, La Liga, and some of the biggest competitions in the sport. However, German football fans will be curious about whether the Bundesliga will be part of EA FC 24, especially with Bayern Munich potentially being one of the best sides in the game.

Bayern Munich will be present in EA FC 24

The Bundesliga has partnered with EA Sports to give them the rights to accurately depict any team in EA FC 24, along with the various athletes involved. This is big news for German football fans and fans of the sport in general, as it will allow the developers to provide an immersive and authentic experience for gamers around the globe.

With Bayern Munich being the most formidable side in the league, their inclusion in this deal is a foregone conclusion as well. The Bavarians have dominated the league for years, and fans will be pleased to know that they will be fully licensed and available in EA FC 24.

With the Gameplay reveal trailer for the game hinting at some major changes and new features coming to the series, fans will be eager to get their hands on the title and begin their journey on the virtual pitch.

Will the Allianz arena be present in EA FC 24?

While the German champions will be present in the much-anticipated football simulation game, the same can't be said for their iconic stadium. Unfortunately, the Allianz Arena will not be a part of the game as Bayern Munich has signed an exclusive deal with Konami, with the stadium being available in the latest eFootball titles, which have served as EA Sports' primary competition over the years.

EA Sports will most likely assign a generic placeholder stadium to the German champions, ensuring that gamers are not hindered in any way when using the team in any game mode, including offline tournaments and Career Mode.

Not only is the Allianz Arena renowned across the world due to its impressive architecture, but it is also home to one of the most prominent and prestigious clubs in European football. The stadium has hosted some of the most legendary matches in the sport, and its omission from EA FC 24 will be a big miss for gamers looking for a realistic and faithful depiction of the sport we all love.