Apex Legends Capture The Flag: Possible map leaks, expected gameplay, and more

Apex Legends is mostly known for its battle royale and arena game modes, however, it does provide other game modes over time. These events are crucial to keep a game alive, as giving players the same thing to play all the time can make it stale for many.

While Team Deathmatch remains missing from the shooter game, rumors have surfaced regarding a new Capture The Flag game mode in the game. All this information has been found from the massive leak that happened back on March 22, 2022, and players are eager to see the game mode in action.

Respawn Entertainment is still unsure how the game mode will make its debut in the game, but it can be said for sure that it will be Apex-like in terms of gameplay.

About Apex Legends' very own Capture The Flag mode

Leaks are quite common in the gaming industry as many users are curious to know about things they are unaware of. Thus, fueling leakers to do the impossible task of prying into game data, Respawn Entertainment has fallen victim to them as well.

While these leaks hint towards various things that might come into the game, one of the most notable ones remains to be Capture The Flag game mode. This game mode usually divides players into two teams with the objective of stealing the opposition’s flag to the friendly side.

Various games have implemented this game mode in their own way and Respawn might put its own creativity to make it a success in Apex Legends.

Data miners have also seemed to have discovered an unknown map that could possibly be the map for the new game mode and might be based on Olympus.

On the other hand, the new map might be a possible Arenas map, as can be observed from its layout. In conclusion, no confirmation can be made regarding the new mode in Apex Legends via the map leak.

Usually, game modes like these are available for a limited time in Apex Legends and players might obverse the same in this case as well. However, there might be a slight chance that this game mode can make its stay throughout the year like the arenas.

It is not known when exactly this game mode will make a debut in the shooter, as information on this has been found in their long-term plans for the game.

