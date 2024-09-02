Apex Legends leaks hint at a new looting system coming soon

Amidst the hype of Apex Legends Global Series: Split Two Playoff, reliable leaker @HYPERMYSTx shared a post on X featuring expected looting changes. As a battle royale title, the looting system significantly impacts gameplay. If this rumor rings true, it may shift how players approach a fight, especially in early games.

Let’s look at the Apex Legends leak regarding the looting system changes.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Apex Legends leak suggests the implementation of a new looting system

As mentioned above, a post from third-party leaker @HYPERMYSTx suggests that the new looting system may remove all guns from the ground loot pool. Meaning players will only be able to loot ammo and healing items for Shield and Health.

Apart from the guns not spawning on the ground, players will be able to create various presets from the main menu for each Legend. These loadouts will be available during the game and players will have an option to choose them at the start of each match. Moreover, they can switch loadouts mid-game using a nearby Replicator.

Additionally, the more rings the players survive, the better their weapons' rarity will become. As a consequence, in the early stages, everyone will have the same attachments, be on equal standing, and become stronger through survival.

As stated earlier, each Legend will have a different set of weapons that players can choose from and create a loadout. The characters will also receive a set of weapons and loadout that grant them various buffs such as movement speed boost while holding a certain weapon, boosted reload speed, and more. If players use a weapon that isn't the exclusive to their character, they receive various de-buffs.

