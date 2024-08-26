5 best Legends to duo with Bangalore in Apex Legends Season 22

Bangalore in Apex Legends is one of the Assault class characters. Since the release of the title in 2019, she has been one of the meta-defining characters simply because of her ability to hinder enemies’ vision with her smoke launcher. Since this game is reliant on team effort, you need a fitting teammate to coordinate and dominate every Apex Games arena.

Having said that, this article lists five characters that can be paired up with Bangalore in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Best characters to duo with Bangalore in Apex Legends

1) Pathfinder

Pathfinder in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Pathfinder is one of the best Skirmishers you can pair with Bangalore in Apex Legends. He can be an excellent duo for the latter because of their high synergy. Pathfinder can easily rotate around the map and help his allies, especially Bangalore traverse the map.

In a fight, Pathfinder always stays on the lookout for an advantageous position where he can secure at least one knockdown while Bangalore distracts the enemies or vice versa. When there is one knockdown, Bangalore can smoke the adversaries off, making sure their vision is hindered.

This gives an advantage to both Pathfinder and Bangalore in Apex Legends to get close to their enemies and finish the fight with ease.

2) Crypto

Crypto in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

In Season 22, Shockwave, you should be pairing Bangalore with Crypto, especially in certain maps such as E-district and Broken Moon. He also received a significant buff which now makes him a top-tier Legend for Ranked and Trios.

When they are playing together, Banglore's smoke is essential for both to make a game-winning play. Additionally, her Ultimate ability should be used when pushing towards the enemy while they are healing. This will lead them to either fall back to a safe spot or tank the damage of the ultimate and get stunned.

While the adversaries are stunned both of the Legends can work together and easily secure a team wipe. Moreover, Crypto can use his passive to make sure there are no enemies nearby, ready to third-party.

3) Lifeline

Lifeline in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Since Bangalore is quite an aggressive Legend, she requires a support character to assist her while fighting. Lifeline can easily fill that support spot and assist this Assault Legend.

With the help of Lifeline, Bangalore can fully heal herself quickly and get back to fighting her enemies again. This helps both the Legends as they can ensure the opponents are not gaining control of the fight. Additionally, Lifeline’s Care Package can make sure that both characters always have enough healing items for every scenario.

4) Wattson

Wattson in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Those who have more of a slower playstyle for Bangalore in Apex Legends should consider duo-ing with Wattson. Playing with Wattson offers a few benefits and drawbacks.

One thing Bangalore can do is activate her ultimate on her spot while a Wattson Pylon is active. This will stop the enemies’ push and both the Legends will be safe due to the Pylon destroying most of the nearby projectiles.

Make sure Bangalore is not smoking from the Pylons effective radius as it will destroy the smoke projectile. This can be a little frustrating as Bangalore’s smoke launcher has a moderate cooldown.

Apart from that, Wattson can easily help Bangalore fortify an area or a constructed space to boost their chances of winning. Additionally, the former’s ability to scan the Ring Consoles is also effective for this play style.

5) Fuse

Fuse in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Fuse is one of the best Assault units who can be paired with Bangalore in Apex Legends. There are some combos he can do with the help of the latter. Fuse uses his Motherlode, Ultimate ability, to trap a couple of enemies in it. Since they are trapped inside it, they will also be highlighted.

Now, Bangalore can use smoke to make them blind, helping Fuse to move around freely. Bangalore and Fuse can take this opportunity to knock them down one by one through the smoke.

If everything is executed correctly, this combo featuring Fuse and Bangalore in Apex Legends can easily help players secure wins in almost every match.

