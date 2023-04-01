Apex Legends Mobile is reportedly getting remade by Tencent, expected to launch in Fall 2023

A new leak regarding Apex Legends Mobile suggests that the game is being remade in China by Tencent. The leak surfaced as a tweet from user subzidite2, who claims they found evidence of another version of the game being in development since May 2021 under the title "High Energy Hero."
Another user, theleakerbot, also claims to have found similar resources. He stated that this version is specifically being made by Tencent for the Chinese market and that EA is not involved.
theleakerbot speculated that should China's version of the game be made available globally, it could invite legal action from EA and developer Respawn Entertainment.
Why was the original Apex Legends Mobile discontinued?
Respawn Entertainment announced that it will be shutting down Apex Legends Mobile later this year due to factors beyond its control. On May 1, 2023, at 4 pm PDT, support for the same will cease and the game will no longer be playable.
However, there were rumors that the publisher was only closing down this specific version of the game, suggesting that it may have other plans. While the information might be scanty, we could possibly be looking at a revamped Apex Legends Mobile coming to the market pretty soon.
Everything we know about the game being recreated by Tencent
Though not officially confirmed, theleakerbot claims to have found resources displaying UI images of the rumored clone.
User JC_RoseThorn shared an image showcasing the characters that could possibly be coming to the game. It's possible that the characters depicted here might share the same abilities and features as the original heroes for the most part.
theleakerbot also dug out some files suggesting the maps that were built for this build of the game.
Keep in mind that none of the above information has been officially confirmed by either EA or Tencent. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Esports for more updates as they are made available.