Apex Legends Mobile is reportedly getting remade by Tencent, expected to launch in Fall 2023

A new leak regarding Apex Legends Mobile suggests that the game is being remade in China by Tencent. The leak surfaced as a tweet from user subzidite2, who claims they found evidence of another version of the game being in development since May 2021 under the title "High Energy Hero."

A tweet from user subzidite2 states: "You could assume that it was meant to be APEXM CN Server, but now EA sunsetting the game meant Tencent can rebrand and make it non-APEX now @PlayApexMobile unveiled FEB 2021- High Energy Hero approved MAY 2021This was actually in development all along since the start."

Another user, theleakerbot, also claims to have found similar resources. He stated that this version is specifically being made by Tencent for the Chinese market and that EA is not involved.

The image includes Wraith with a P2020, Wattson(?) with an R301, and Lifeline with a Flatline.

theleakerbot speculated that should China's version of the game be made available globally, it could invite legal action from EA and developer Respawn Entertainment.

theleakerbot speculated: "There's a chance that China's version of Apex Mobile will be available globally. I don't doubt it's gonna be successful, Tencent like to focus on optimisation and the design of Apex is suitable for the Chinese audience. However, it's likely that EA/Respawn will try to sue them."

Why was the original Apex Legends Mobile discontinued?

Respawn Entertainment announced that it will be shutting down Apex Legends Mobile later this year due to factors beyond its control. On May 1, 2023, at 4 pm PDT, support for the same will cease and the game will no longer be playable.

Respawn stated: "We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile. We're sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below."

However, there were rumors that the publisher was only closing down this specific version of the game, suggesting that it may have other plans. While the information might be scanty, we could possibly be looking at a revamped Apex Legends Mobile coming to the market pretty soon.

Everything we know about the game being recreated by Tencent

Though not officially confirmed, theleakerbot claims to have found resources displaying UI images of the rumored clone.

theleakerbot shared: "First look at Apex Mobile China gameplay. Note, these are UI images from in game so the quality is usually low for them. Also sorry for the watermarks, people trying to claim them as their own."

User JC_RoseThorn shared an image showcasing the characters that could possibly be coming to the game. It's possible that the characters depicted here might share the same abilities and features as the original heroes for the most part.

theleakerbot also dug out some files suggesting the maps that were built for this build of the game.

theleakerbot also shared information about a multiplayer map for Apex Mobile China code named "Train": "This map was specifically built for the Winter Express game mode. It's a modified version of World's Edge with a destroyed/lavafied Capitol City, Refinery and Epicentre."

Keep in mind that none of the above information has been officially confirmed by either EA or Tencent. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Esports for more updates as they are made available.

