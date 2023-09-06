Boca Juniors EA FC 24 ratings: All leaked player ratings

Boca Juniors is amongst the most recognizable names in Argentine club football, and with their player ratings for EA FC 24 being leaked on Twitter, fans will be able to get some insight into their potential stats on the virtual pitch. The club is home to some of the finest talent to emerge from the country, and their latest roster features a seamless blend of veterans and youngsters.

Boca Juniors is part of the Sudamericana Libertadores league in the football simulation series and has had one of the most impressive rosters in the competition when it comes to their virtual ratings.

If recent leaks are to be believed, this trend could possibly continue in EA FC 24, especially with their recent signings bolstering their ranks even further.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/LeanDesign.

Edinson Cavani leads the Boca Juniors roster as EA FC 24 player ratings get leaked on Twitter

Being one of the most prominent and successful clubs in their nation, it comes as no surprise that Boca Juniors have the star power to perform consistently, which is evident in their leaked EA FC 24 ratings. The lineup was already stacked in comparison to their competitors, and they have made further improvements by signing the likes of Uruguayan marksman Edinson Cavani.

The striker has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in European football during his tenures with clubs like Napoli and PSG, and he will now be plying his trade for the Argentine powerhouse.

The club is already home to several Uruguayan footballers, which will probably make it easier for him to settle in. These athletes have received impressive ratings and stats as well.

What are the leaked EA FC 24 player ratings for Boca Juniors?

These are the leaked ratings for the first installment in the rebranded EA Sports FC franchise:

Player Name Leaked rating Edinson Cavani 79 Sergio Romero 78 Marcos Rojo 77 Jorge Figal 76 Frank Fabra 76 Luis Advincula 75 Cristian Medina 75 Lucas Janson 74 Dario Benedetto 74 Exequiel Zeballos 73 Luca Langioni 72 Nicolas Valentini 72 Lucas Blondel 72 Facundo Roncaglia 72 Marcelo Weigandt 72 Marcelo Saracchi 71 Valentin Barco 71 Ezequiel Bullaude 71 Juan Edgardo Ramirez 71

This is the most expansive rumored roster out of all the clubs to have their EA FC 24 ratings leaked so far. It spans across almost the entire squad, with the consistent stats highlighting the strength of their ranks. Based on these rumored attributes, the players will all be viable on the virtual pitch, especially with the likes of Cavani, Rojo, and Fabra leading the line.

If these leaks prove to be true, Boca Juniors will field a lineup worthy of their legacy in the much-anticipated upcoming game, much to the delight of fans around the globe.