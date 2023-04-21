Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Expected release dates, possible content, and more

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 is just around the corner, as it is set to begin on Thursday, April 27, 2023, according to the official schedule. However, as Activision usually releases a patch update a few days before the start of a new season, players can expect the new update to roll out in the coming days.

The developers have not currently revealed any official details about the upcoming features for Season 4. However, leaks suggest that players can expect new weapons and other exciting content. The Season 4 trailer is expected to release on April 21, 2023, at 5 pm (UTC), so players should keep an eye out for any new information.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Launch date, time, expected additions, and more

COD Mobile Season 4 (2023) will commence on April 27, 2023, and its launch will be 12 am (UTC). Apart from the launch date and time, nothing has been confirmed from the developers' side, so fans will have to wait for a little to learn more about the next Battle Pass and the official theme.

However, data miners like Leakers On Duty and Murdablast YT have made some progress in uncovering some of the upcoming content. If recent Call of Duty Mobile leaks are to be believed, players can expect the OTs 9 SMG from COD Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to be the newest weapon.

Sources have also suggested that the Black Ops 4 map, Arsenal, will be the upcoming addition to Multiplayer mode in COD Mobile Season 4. At the same time, the Sykov pistol from Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone is rumored to be the next secondary weapon addition to COD Mobile's Arsenal.

There have been leaks from the Chinese server beta test phase about a series of weapon balance changes, including guns like the Krig 6, Razorback, AS VAL and more. Sportskeeda has already covered the rumored gun balance changes for Call of Duty Mobile Season 4.

Interestingly, little to no leaks have been reported regarding the next Battle Pass, but COD Mobile Season 1 (2021): New Order BP is rumored to be the next Vault addition in Season 4 (2023). These leaks are still unconfirmed, so readers must take them with a grain of salt until the developers make an official announcement.

