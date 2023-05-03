Call of Duty Mobile x Kevin Durant - Expected release date, how to obtain, and more

The "Call of Duty Mobile x Kevin Durant" collaboration is coming to the game in Season 4 (May 2023). Recently, the official Twitter handle of Call of Duty teased the arrival of a brand-new operator to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 while also mentioning COD Mobile. As teased in the promo with the "Easy Money Sniper" banner, the upcoming in-game character will be based on NBA star Kevin Durant.

For those unaware, Durant's Instagram handle is @easymoneysniper. Moreover, the teaser of the upcoming Call of Duty operator discretely hints at the collab being related to basketball, showcasing a player's silhouette.

Kevin Durant operator in Call of Duty Mobile: Everything revealed by developers about the new Season 4 collaboration

As Activision has only unveiled the teaser as of this writing, players might have to wait a few more days to confirm the release date. The official announcement revealed that the new operator is coming in May, and the release is expected for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 in the second half of the month.

Call of Duty Mobile fans should also expect Kevin Durant operator to arrive in the game in the second half of May, after the 16th or 17th. Moreover, as the upcoming collaboration is expected to be one of the flagship additions to the game, players must keep their pockets ready with hefty amounts of COD Points (CP).

The upcoming in-game operator will most likely be a part of a lucky draw, as seen previously in the case of Neymar Jr and Messi characters released in COD Mobile last year. Apart from a lucky draw, players can expect Activision to add the operator of Phoenix Suns' star in the crates, which will also cost plenty of CP.

In addition to the Durant operator, players can expect COD Mobile to welcome an exclusive weapon blueprint and other Epic accessories to be featured in the collaborative event.

Until developers confirm Call of Duty Mobile x Kevin Durant, players can focus on ongoing in-game events like Sidearm Scuffle and Melee Soirée to get free rewards.

Note: The release date and collaborative event (lucky draw) mentioned in the article are mere speculations. Readers must take the information with a grain of salt.

