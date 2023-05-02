Call of Duty Mobile Sidearm Scuffle: Unlock Makarov pistol and other rewards for free

The Makarov pistol has finally arrived in Call of Duty Mobile as part of Season 4 content. The semi-automatic pistol from Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II is a part of COD Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising's Sidearm Scuffle Seasonal Challenge. Players can complete the latest in-game event before the end of Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 (May 31, 2023) and add Makarov to their in-game arsenal.

Besides Makarov, aka Sykov from COD: Modern Warfare and Warzone, Sidearm Scuffle has also brought other free rewards. In addition to free in-game collectibles, players can earn free Battle XP.

Sidearm Scuffle Seasonal Challenge: Tasks and rewards of the latest Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 event

Enter Sidearm Scuffle Seasonal Challenge is available on Call of Duty Mobile now (Image via COD Mobile)

Developers added Sidearm Scuffle earlier today, i.e., on May 2, 2023, in the "Seasonal" tab of COD Mobile's "Events." The latest in-game event has six tasks with multiple rewards that are unlockable chronologically, i.e., players must complete a specific mission at a time to access the next one.

Here are all the tasks and rewards featured in Call of Duty Mobile Season 4's Siderm Scuffle:

Task 1 - Kill five enemies with any pistol

The first task of the Siderm Scuffle Seasonal Challenge (Image via COD Mobile)

Rewards:

200 Credits

1,000 Battle Pass XP

Task 2 - Earn the Double Kill Medal three times in Multiplayer mode

The second task of the Siderm Scuffle Seasonal Challenge (Image via COD Mobile)

Rewards:

[Shard] Seraph - Fallen Fiend (Epic camo) - 20 units

1,000 Battle Pass XP

Task 3 - Kill ten enemies with any pistol equipped with the Agile Perk in Multiplayer mode

The third task of the Siderm Scuffle Seasonal Challenge (Image via COD Mobile)

Rewards:

Five Weapon XP Cards

2,000 Battle Pass XP

Task 4 - Kill 15 enemies with any pistol equipped with three attachments in Multiplayer mode

The fourth task of the Siderm Scuffle Seasonal Challenge (Image via COD Mobile)

Rewards:

.50 GS - Bewitching (Rare camo)

3,000 Battle Pass XP

Task 5 - Win two Multiplayer matches with any pistol equipped

The fifth task of the Siderm Scuffle Seasonal Challenge (Image via COD Mobile)

Note: The pistol must be in the hand at the end of both Multiplayer matches.

Rewards:

The Makarov pistol

3,000 Battle Pass XP

Task 6 - Kill ten enemies using the Makarov pistol

The sixth task of the Siderm Scuffle Seasonal Challenge (Image via COD Mobile)

Alternative task: Kill ten enemies with headshots using any pistol (if users don't want to complete the original sixth task of the Siderm Scuffle Seasonal Challenge)

Rewards

A Silver Crate Coupon

4,500 Battle Pass XP

Once unlocked, players can maximize the Makarov pistol's Weapon XP and try out new attachments in the Gunsmith loadout, including the Akimbo perk. In addition to the Makarov pistol, Call of Duty Mobile Season 4's Siderm Scuffle offers plenty of BP XP, allowing players to level up their Battle Pass tiers.

