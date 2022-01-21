Call of Duty: Vanguard to bring Ranked mode in February

Call of Duty: Vanguard has often divided opinion in the community on its overall offering to its players, but some great additions are set to appear soon in the game, according to multiple sources.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest addition to the series and was released worldwide in November 2021. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Vanguard's primary focus is on the multiplayer segment.

While the game has a campaign unlike releases like Battlefield 2042, it's shortened in nature and serves as an advanced tutorial of sorts.

There has to be a competitive scene when the focus is on multiplayer. If the latest developments are anything to go by, there could be great news for fans who are into hardcore play in the coming months.

Based on the initial teaser and subsequent confirmation, Ranked mode could be coming in the upcoming months in Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard to have Ranked mode as work is in progress

The first set of teasers was given in the patch notes of Call of Duty: Vanguard's latest patch. Earlier on January 20, Vanguard received an update patch that fixed several issues contained in the game. In some ways, the update has acted as a balm for players who were left disappointed after the delay of season 2.

But the interesting part of the news is how the role of killstreaks has been discussed. According to the official notes:

"All Killstreaks, except Artillery Strike and Cruise Missile, are restricted and not able to be used while in Ranked matches."

It was pretty surprising to see Ranked matches being considered when the mode is not even present in the game. It is a definite indication that Sledgehammer Games is considering adding the Ranked mode to the game in the foreseeable future.

However, all speculation was laid to rest with the Call of Duty League confirming the addition of Ranked mode.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Ranked Play for #Vanguard has been confirmed to release in February by the Call of Duty League. Ranked Play for #Vanguard has been confirmed to release in February by the Call of Duty League. https://t.co/qxbpXxAjuB

According to official reports by the league, Ranked mode is being worked on with plans to add it in the foreseeable future. Ranked play is highly likely to be added to the game in February, but the actual date has not been revealed.

Players are advised to follow all official channels and keep an eye out on social media for more confirmed details leading up to February.

