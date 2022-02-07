Fan-favorite mode is coming to Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

After a more or less successful first Pacific season, Call of Duty: Warzone is gearing up for its second iteration on February 14, 2022. A recent leak has suggested that a fan-favorite mode could make its return to the game, but with a twist.

Iron Trials is a game mode that was widely popularized by the players because of its uniqueness. It was punishing yet highly rewarding at the same time. Fans have now been wondering about the mode's return since it went on a prolonged break.

Iron Trials might return to Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific via Rebirth Island

A Twitter user going by the name Real1tyUK has found some leaks regarding the hardcore mode for Battle Royale in the log files. An official announcement is yet to be made by the developers of the game, and fans will have to wait patiently until that happens.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope List of Season 2 content for Warzone:

•Bunkers

•Bomber Plane (Destroys Loadouts/Buy Stations)

•Portable Buy Stations

•Redeploy Balloons (Not a respawn mechanic)

•Advanced Gas Mask

•New major POI called Factory

•Rebirth Island Iron Trials

According to the leak, the Iron Trails might arrive with Rebirth Island, unlike last time. The hardcore Battle Royale mode received a great response from the community, and the developers have no reason not to include it in the game again.

It is expected that there can be slight changes with the mode when it makes a comeback with Rebirth Island. It still needs to be seen how the community reacts when it is added to the game, and hopefully, it will be positive this time around as well. Call of Duty: Warzone went through a lot of changes with new maps and new weapons since the Pacific update was rolled out.

Playing Iron Trials on Caldera would be a new experience for the players who were used to playing the mode in the long-gone Verdansk. An official announcement from the studio would solidify the rumor and it's only a matter of time until that happens.

The tweet above also leaks about some new additions like a new aircraft capable of destroying Buy Stations and Loadout Drops, redeploy balloons similar to that of Apex Legends, and more. Season 2 was supposed to be released on February 2, but will now be publicly available from February 14, 2022.

Fans should bear in mind that any information sourced from leaks is subject to change.

Edited by R. Elahi