CS2 Majors may be heading to Asia for 2024 with Shanghai in the spotlight

Gather around, CS2 enthusiasts, for some thrilling rumors have emerged that might shake up the gaming world. Word down the grapevine suggests that Counter-Strike 2 Majors could be making their way to Asia in 2024, with the radiant city of Shanghai taking the spotlight for this monumental event. According to reliable sources, whispers are circulating about Perfect World and PGL collaborating to organize the second CS2 Major.

While the first Major is scheduled to grace Copenhagen, Denmark, later this year, the gaming community is excited at the possibility of an Asia-based Major.

All information about the rumored CS2 Major location

Following the rumor, the city of Shanghai, China, has captured everyone's attention. Should these rumors be true, we can expect a gaming extravaganza in early December 2024 as the world's finest CS2 teams gather to compete for glory.

Perfect World, known for its role as the publisher of Counter-Strike in China, will reportedly lead the charge in partnership with PGL. The latter, renowned for organizing top-tier esports events, is also at the helm of the first Major in 2024, thus establishing themselves as key players in the Counter-Strike 2 competitive landscape.

But what about the journey to the Main Event? Sources indicate that the RMR qualifiers are tentatively planned to run from October 26 to November 13. Following these rigorous qualifiers, the stage will be set for the Main Event, which is expected to unfold from December 1-15.

Additionally, Valve's recent announcement has raised eyebrows, hinting at the potential relocation of Majors to conclude each season in the middle of June and early December. If these speculations come to fruition, the timing would align perfectly with the rumored Major in Shanghai.

What makes this rumor even more enticing is the historical significance it holds. Should the CS2 Major in Shanghai materialize as planned, it will be the very first iteration to grace the shores of Asia. Fans from the region have long yearned for such a spectacle, and if the stars align, their dream could soon become a reality.

Interestingly, these rumors also call to mind Valve's previous intention to have Asia host the second Major of 2023. Unfortunately, those plans didn't come to fruition due to the anticipated launch of Counter-Strike 2 around that time period. Now that the CS2 Majors are officially underway, the possibility of an Asian Major has once again ignited hope among fans and players alike.

As with any rumor, it's all speculation until official confirmation. However, given the credibility of the sources involved, the arrival of a Counter-Strike 2 Major in Shanghai is quite plausible.

Until official announcements are made, fans in Asia must hold on to their excitement and keep their eyes peeled for updates. For now, revel in the possibilities and imagine an atmosphere of a CS2 Major on the grand stage of Shanghai. Fingers crossed, the Counter-Strike community may soon witness a gaming spectacle that will go down in history.