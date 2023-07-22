"I heard there's a game coming out soon": ScreaM hints at CS2 return after early exit in VCT 2023

Valorant star Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom has indicated his return to Counter-Strike with CS2. After an early exit from the VCT EMEA LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers), the former CS:GO pro tweeted about his potential switch to CS2. ScreaM seems a bit frustrated with his performance for Karmine Corp after a series of poor results in the EMEA league and the LCQ. From the tweet, it can be observed that he decided to look for all options in his near future.

ScreaM is known for his insane aim from his early Counter-Strike: Source days. He is a Belgian professional who played for many French rosters like VeryGames, Team Envy, G2 Esports, etc. According to HLTV, ScreaM has the best headshot ratio in CS:GO history.

KC ScreaM 🇲🇦 @ScreaM_ Never took a flight that fast after a game, already back home



Time to rest some and reflect on the options I got for the future of my career



I heard there's a game coming out soon.. 🙄

ScreaM hints potential switch to CS2 as Karmine Corp fails to qualify for Valorant Champions 2023

Despite his godlike mechanical skill, ScreaM could not win any CS:GO Major and retired on August 7th, 2020. After retirement, he looked for opportunities in Valorant and started his career in a French team called Prodigy. As usual, the aim god never failed to amaze the Valorant fans with his aim.

ScreaM left Prodigy to play for an organization-less team named Fish123. They dominated the entire Europe in the early days of Valorant by winning seven tournaments in such a short span of a month and a half. After seeing this enormous series of achievements, the whole roster got signed by Team Liquid.

ScreaM spent several years with Liquid and went through all the ups and downs. But as Valorant entered franchising, he and his brother Nabil “Nivera” Benrltom approached a French organization called Karmine Corp with a massive plan - to build an all-French roster capable of lifting the Champions trophy.

Karmine Corp's 2023 season

ScreaM and his brother ultimately formed a team for Karmine Corp, and expectations were high. But sadly, the team went through a tough time during the 2023 season, as things weren’t working out between the players. KCorp was forced to substitute their departing player with an assistant coach, which resulted in all the mocking from the Valorant community.

Karmine Corp ended their 2023 EMEA season in 10th place, with just two wins in the Regular Season. They failed to qualify for the playoffs. But ScreaM and his teammates never considered giving up and gave it another shot at the EMEA LCQ. However, they failed again and took an early exit from the tournament.

What are ScreaM's options for the 2024 season?

KC ScreaM 🇲🇦 @ScreaM_



Thanks for every person who supported us in any way, I know we deceived you hard and to the few haters enjoy this moment 🏽 I won't give up until I win with my brother. This split has been the worst in many aspects but we'll be back stronger. Time to reset and try again...Thanks for every person who supported us in any way, I know we deceived you hard and to the few haters enjoy this moment

ScreaM went through quite a disappointing season with KCorp, and many netizens are thinking it’s maybe the last time they’ll see ScreaM in this profession. But they might be wrong, as he mentioned earlier, “I won’t give up until I win it with my brother.” So, there is a possibility that he may stay with the team or look for better opportunities in other organizations.

Amidst the hype of Valorant, Valve announced CS2, the true successor of CS:GO. Winning a Major trophy in CS2 will be a dream for ScreaM, considering how much of an accomplished player he is. So, there is another possibility that he may return to Counter-Strike and join any CS2 team to fulfill this dream.