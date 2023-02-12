Nivera Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom is a 21-year-old professional Valorant player for Karmine Corp. He previously played for Team Heretics and Team Vitality in CS:GO, and was known for his awping skills and calm demeanor, but he decided to switch to Valorant after limited success.

Interestingly, he is the younger brother of Scream, a well-known Valorant player nicknamed "the headshot machine." The popular team-based first-person shooter game developed by Riot Games has a wide range of settings that players can adjust to optimize their gameplay experience.

In this article, we will discuss the essential Valorant settings that players can tweak to resemble Nivera's settings, including crosshair, configuration, keybinds, and sensitivity.

Nivera Valorant settings and details

Mouse sensitivity settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.173

eDPI: 138.4

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M: 1

Windows Sensitivity 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Keybind settings

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use object: F

Equip:

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Spike: 4

Use & Equip Ability:

1: F

2: A

3: C

Ultimate: X

Crosshair settings

Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Minimap Radar Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Show map region names: Never

Minimap vision cones: On

Video Settings

General Settings

Display mode: Full Screen

Resolution: 1280×960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Nivera gear and PC

Gear

Monitor: Alienware AW2521H

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White

Mousepad: Corsair MM350 Champion Series

Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB

Headset: Corsair HS80

PC

CPU: AMD Ryzen R9 3900X

GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080

Mainboard: NA

Memory: NA

Case: NA

Liquid cooling: NA

SSD: NA

Power Supply: NA

FANS: NA

Setup

Microphone: NA

ARM: NA

Mixer: NA

Webcam: NA

Chair: Secretlab Titan G2 Edition

Customizing these settings can help players optimize their gameplay experience and gain a competitive edge. As such, players should further tweak and experiment with different settings to find the best setup that suits their playstyle and preferences. Nivera's settings and configuration are good starting points to tweak further as needed.

More about Nivera

After replacing Kryptix, Nivera joined Team Liquid in Valorant. The team won the VCT Champions Tour 2021: EMEA Last Chance Qualifier, defeating Guild Esports 3-1, which qualified them for VCT Champions 2021.

Nivera's first significant offline tournament was Red Bull Home Ground #2, where Team Liquid dominated and won, beating Futbolist, BIG, and G2 Esports, and later emerged triumphant against Fnatic, TENSTAR, and Acend while dropping only one map.

