Nivera Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom is a 21-year-old professional Valorant player for Karmine Corp. He previously played for Team Heretics and Team Vitality in CS:GO, and was known for his awping skills and calm demeanor, but he decided to switch to Valorant after limited success.
Interestingly, he is the younger brother of Scream, a well-known Valorant player nicknamed "the headshot machine." The popular team-based first-person shooter game developed by Riot Games has a wide range of settings that players can adjust to optimize their gameplay experience.
In this article, we will discuss the essential Valorant settings that players can tweak to resemble Nivera's settings, including crosshair, configuration, keybinds, and sensitivity.
Nivera Valorant settings and details
Mouse sensitivity settings
DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.173
- eDPI: 138.4
- Hz: 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M: 1
- Windows Sensitivity 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Keybind settings
Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use object: F
- Equip:
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Spike: 4
- Use & Equip Ability:
- 1: F
- 2: A
- 3: C
- Ultimate: X
Crosshair settings
Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Minimap Radar Settings
Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Show map region names: Never
- Minimap vision cones: On
Video Settings
General Settings
Display mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1280×960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
Graphics Quality
Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Nivera gear and PC
Gear
Monitor: Alienware AW2521H
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White
- Mousepad: Corsair MM350 Champion Series
- Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB
- Headset: Corsair HS80
PC
CPU: AMD Ryzen R9 3900X
- GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080
- Mainboard: NA
- Memory: NA
- Case: NA
- Liquid cooling: NA
- SSD: NA
- Power Supply: NA
- FANS: NA
Setup
Microphone: NA
- ARM: NA
- Mixer: NA
- Webcam: NA
- Chair: Secretlab Titan G2 Edition
Customizing these settings can help players optimize their gameplay experience and gain a competitive edge. As such, players should further tweak and experiment with different settings to find the best setup that suits their playstyle and preferences. Nivera's settings and configuration are good starting points to tweak further as needed.
More about Nivera
After replacing Kryptix, Nivera joined Team Liquid in Valorant. The team won the VCT Champions Tour 2021: EMEA Last Chance Qualifier, defeating Guild Esports 3-1, which qualified them for VCT Champions 2021.
Nivera's first significant offline tournament was Red Bull Home Ground #2, where Team Liquid dominated and won, beating Futbolist, BIG, and G2 Esports, and later emerged triumphant against Fnatic, TENSTAR, and Acend while dropping only one map.