Valorant Red Bull Home Ground 2022: Schedule, teams, tickets, and more  

Red Bull Home Ground is set to return for its third iteration as part of the Valorant Champions Tour OFF//SEASON 2022. In their fight for this coveted trophy, eight of the finest teams from various parts of the world will go head-to-head from December 9 to December 11, 2022 at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England.

While previous editions of the tournament have fielded only European rosters, the Red Bull Home Ground #3 has opened its doors to teams outside EMEA for the first time ever. Six invited teams will join the two best teams from the EMEA and Turkish qualifiers, as they fight for their share from a $100,000 prize pool.

Everything to know about Valorant Red Bull Home Ground 2022

Format

Similar to the previous edition of the tournament, the eight participating teams will compete in a unique "Home and Away" format to decide the winners of each matchup.

In this format, each team will pick a "Home map" as their first map-pick. If a team wins both their "Home" and "Away" maps, they will win the series with a score of 2-0 and no further maps will be played. If the match is tied with a score of 1-1, both teams will compete further until one of them secures 3 maps.

Teams

Valorant's global audience will get to wintess eight world-class international rosters competing at the Red Bull Home Ground #3. As mentioned earlier, six out of the eight teams have been invited to the event. They will be accompanied by the winner of the Turkish Qualifiers and the EMEA Closed Qualifiers.

Here are all the teams who will take part in the tournament:

Team Liquid

Team Vitality

FOKUS Clan

TBA

TBA

TBA

FUT Esports (Turkish Qualifier)

BIG (EMEA Qualifier)

Three out of the six invited teams are yet to be revealed by Red Bull. However, the organizers are expected to announce the remaining participants soon.

Schedule

The Red Bull Home Ground #3 Main Event will kick-off with its Group Stage on December 9, 2022. The top two teams will directly qualify for the Semifinals, whereas the bottom two teams will be eliminated. Each match will be held in a series of best-of-threes.

Day 2 of the event will commence at 04:00 pm CET on December 10 and will feature a quarter-finals bracket where the remaining four teams from Day 1 will compete to determine the final two semifinalists. Each match will be held in a series of best-of-five.

On December 11, 2022 (Day 3), the fan-packed Victoria Warehouse will host two semifinal matches starting from 01:00 pm CET. The winners will proceed to the much-awaited Grand Finals, which will be held later on the same day.

Tickets

Valorant enthusiasts all over the world can purchase tickets for one of Europe's most anticipated off-season events. Players can click on this link to purchase tickets of their choice for the Red Bull Home Ground #3 Main Event, which is scheduled to be held from December 9 to December 11, 2022.

Talent desk from Red Bull Home Ground #2 (Image via Red Bull)

Talent

Some of the most reputed Valorant casters, analysts, and commentators are set to arrive in Manchester, England, to deliver a memorable experience to the viewers, both live and on-stream. The on-air talent lineup for the Red Bull Home Ground #3 is as such:

Yinsu Collins

Mitch “Mitchman" McBride

Tom "Tombizz" Bissmire

Ryan "RyanCentral" Horton

Beatriz "kaquka" Alonso

Adam "Dinko" Hawthorne

The event is also expected to have special appearances from the G2 Gozen Game Changers Valorant team and singer Chrissy Costanza.

Where to watch

Players interested in the Red Bull Home Ground Valorant tournament can tune into Red Bull's official handles across Twitch and YouTube to watch the tournament live. Various content creators are also expected to co-stream the event live in multiple languages.

