Valorant Champions 2022: Full list of on-air English talent for the event

Valorant Champions 2022, the ultimate Valorant tournament where top-performing teams from around the world will clash, is slowly approaching its start date. To add to the excitement further, Riot Games has just announced the list of on-air English talent selected for the event, all of whom will hype up the games and help viewers understand what's happening.

According to the official statement, VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) 2022 will kick off on August 31 and end on September 18. 16 teams will unleash their complex strategies and skilled gunplay against one another for a chance to lift the Champions trophy. Every contender has overcome intense competition to reach this stage, making all of them worthy of the title.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Don’t miss the epic conclusion of the 2022 VCT season on With #VALORANTChampions right around the corner, it’s time to break down the format!Don’t miss the epic conclusion of the 2022 VCT season on valorantesports.com . August 31 - September 18. With #VALORANTChampions right around the corner, it’s time to break down the format! Don’t miss the epic conclusion of the 2022 VCT season on valorantesports.com. August 31 - September 18. https://t.co/UgAj9J7C34

On-air talent and observers make it easier for fans to view these highly competitive matches and interpret them correctly. Commentators address in-game events, letting the audience understand what's going on and concentrate on watching simultaneously. Analysts break down different strategies and situations, giving players more insight.

Lastly, observers point out anomalies in matches and are responsible for broadcasting key parts of the game to the audience and the commentators. As one can decipher, the on-air talent and observer team is an integral part of a large-scale tournament like the Valorant Champions.

Here is a list of everyone on the on-air talent and observer team for Valorant Champions 2022

Being a major competition on a global scale, Valorant Champions 2022 deserves massive attention from Riot Games. The tournament will have a live audience alongside a huge number of fans tuning in through livestreams.

Running such a large-scale tournament requires extremely competent teams, each taking care of one important aspect. The latest announcement from Riot Games assures fans of the tournament's visual and on-air superiority.

Shown below is the official list of commentators, analysts, hosts, and observers determined to make Valorant Champions 2022 a greater experience for viewers.

Hosts

Goldenboy (Alex Mendez)

Yinsu (Yinsu Collins)

Commentators and Analysts

Achilios (Seth King)

Ballatw (Arten Esa)

Bren (Brennon Hook)

EsportsDoug (Doug Cortez)

Hypoc (Michael Robins)

Jess (Jessica Bolden)

aEvilcat (Mimi Wermcrantz)

MitchMan (Mitch McBride)

Pansy (Lauren Scott)

RyanCentral (Ryan Horton)

Sideshow (Josh Wilkinson)

Tombizz (Tom Bissmire)

Observers

prius (David Kuntz)

sapphiRe (Heather Garozzo)

Synga (Felix Regitz)

Yehty (Nicholas Tesolin)

Fans may recognize many of the names in the above list, as most of them are prominent figures in the Valorant esports sphere.

Riot Games also released the format and dates for each stage of the Champions 2022. All qualified teams will have to go through two rigorous stages, group and bracket, before the top teams advance to the upper and lower finals.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Find out who will be facing who in the third international competition of 2022! The first matches for #VALORANTChampions İstanbul have been set!Find out who will be facing who in the third international competition of 2022! The first matches for #VALORANTChampions İstanbul have been set!Find out who will be facing who in the third international competition of 2022!

Valorant Champions will see 16 deserving teams, namely Paper Rex, Edward Gaming, Leviatán, Team Liquid, OpTic Gaming, BOOM Esports, ZETA DIVISION, LOUD, FPX, KRÜ Esports, XSET, XERXIA, DRX, FURIA Esports, FNATIC, and 100Thieves, face each other in the biggest tournament of 2022.

The tournament will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, and will feature a live audience. The matches will also be streamed live on YouTube and Twitch for those who cannot make it. Moreover, fans can also choose to tune in to their favorite streamer's watch party for added fun.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S