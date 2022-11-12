How is Karmine Corp gearing up for the VCT 2023 season

Through their official Twitter handle, Karmine Corp recently revealed their entire roster for the upcoming VCT 2023 season. The organization is moving forward with some of the most well-known players in the competitive scene and two highly accomplished coaches for the upcoming VCT 2023: EMEA League.

Karmine Corp is a French esports organization that has teams in various games such as League of Legends, TrackMania, Rocket League, TFT, and more recently, Valorant. Although the organization was formed back in 2020, they only entered the professional Valorant scene in May 2022. Being new to Valorant esports, the team hasn't been very active on the big stage. However, the team is looking to change things up in the VCT 2023 season.

Everything fans need to know about Karmine Corp's new VCT 2023 Valorant roster

Despite being fairly new to Valorant, Karmine Corp was one of the ten teams from the EMEA region to be franchised under Valorant's Partnership program. Being partnered with Riot Games means that the team will get to play against the likes of Team Liquid, Fnatic, Natus Vincere, Team Vitality, and Team Heretics in the upcoming EMEA League.

As a novice team to the Valorant scene, they are not holding back and signing some of the best players and coaches that the industry has to offer. Currently, the French organization's Valorant roster consists of the following players:

Ryad " Shin " Ensaad

" Ensaad Alexis " Newzera " Humbert

" Humbert Adil " ScreaM " Benrlitom

" Benrlitom Nabil " Nivera " Benrlitom

" Benrlitom Alexandre "xms" Forté

Furthermore, the team's coaches are:

Arthur " pm " Guillermet (Head coach)

" Guillermet (Head coach) Ahmed "ZE1SH" El Sheikh (Assistant Coach)

Looking at the above names, the new roster for Karmine Corp certainly seems solid, with every player complementing each other based on the roles they play in-game.

A brief overview of the new roster

ScreaM and Nivera, the brothers of destruction, certainly need no introduction for Valorant fans. The Belgian/Moroccan brother duo have been dominating the Valorant scene for some time now. The two former Team Liquid players are the latest additions to Karmine Corp, with ScreaM assuming the role of IGL (in-game leader).

Another recently added player is xms, a former Counter Strike: Global Offensive professional player who has been on the rosters of Team Envy and Team LDLC before.

Shin began his Valorant journey with Megakich and has made a name for himself within the French leagues. Alongside his former team Sector One, he secured first place at VRL 2022 France: Revolution Stage 1.

Interestingly, Newzera also kicked off his competitive Valorant career with Megakich. Previously, he secured the first position in the VRL 2022 France: Revolution Stage 1 - Open Qualifier along with his former team Bref by defeating PASCHKA.

Although Karmine Corp is new ts Valorant esports, they are now all ready and geared up for the upcoming VCT 2023 season with some of the best players and coaches that Valorant's competitive scene has to offer.

