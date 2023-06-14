Team of the Season is almost over in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and with Shapeshifters being confirmed as the next promo, a leak on social media has hinted at Dayot Upamecano being part of the event. The French center-back has had a rather underwhelming season for Bayern Munich, but his viability on the virtual pitch will make this rumored special card extremely desirable.

As one of the conclusive promos of the Ultimate Team game cycle, Shapeshifters is renowned for providing gamers with extremely overpowered special cards to add to their FUT squads. These players will potentially eclipse even the TOTS items currently used by most gamers, and a special version of Upamecano will undoubtedly be highly sought-after.

Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak by Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Dayot Upamecano is rumored to receive a boosted version during FIFA 23 Shapeshifters

The concept of Shapeshifters is rather refreshing and unique, providing footballers with special items in positions outside of their usual preferred roles. Not only does it add a layer of versatility to squad-building, but it also revitalizes the game's meta by boosting the power curve even further.

While the leaked version of Dayot Upamecano does not confirm which position he can play in, gamers can be assured that it will be anything but his usual role of a center-back.

What will Shapeshifters Upamecano look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania Shapeshifter promo is confirmed to be released this friday



Upamecano is in



What position would you like to see?

Stats predicted

.

#fifa23 Shapeshifter promo is confirmed to be released this fridayUpamecano is inWhat position would you like to see?Stats predicted 🔜Shapeshifter promo is confirmed to be released this friday✅Upamecano is inWhat position would you like to see?👀✖️Stats predicted.#fifa23 https://t.co/MJyn6A3DIU

The Bayern Munich defender already has a Showdown version and a Fantasy FUT item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, with France losing in the Final of the World Cup, the Showdown card failed to receive any further upgrades.

The rating and position of his leaked Shapeshifters item are undisclosed, but FIFATradingRomania included a prediction that suggests that Upamecano could be 94-rated with the following stats;

Pace: 95

Dribbling: 81

Shooting: 58

Defending: 95

Passing: 80

Physicality: 97

These stats are assumptions based on his previous unique cards, and it is unlikely that they will prove accurate. The viability of the French defender in the current meta of FIFA 23 will depend entirely on his new position, primarily due to his body type. His tall and domineering physical stature is ideal for defensive roles. It will make him an excellent defensive midfielder, but it may hinder him in offensive roles further up the pitch.

