After an initial teaser earlier this year, fans have been looking forward to the next Dragon Ball Z game. Unofficially dubbed Tenkaichi 4 by fans, the upcoming arena fighter has been rumored to be legit. New details reveal that the game is coming along sooner than expected. In other words, an announcement is due. This is great news for fans who have been waiting for a sequel over the years.

Let's explore possible release platforms and launch window for what would be the biggest Dragon Ball game yet.

When can players expect more Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 details?

According to a statement posted by Geekdom101 on X (formerly Twitter), the game seems to be coming along fine in development. As such, we might see a release sooner than what many fans assume. Since the game only got a teaser back in March 2023, fans thought it would be a long while before they would see more of the game.

But apparently, that is not the case. The leaker followed up with another tweet doubling down on this. They claim to get an update on the development side of things by next week. As such, we should find out about Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4's state soon. Until then, however, it does not hurt to speculate about potential release and platforms.

Given the leaker's statements, we may see an official release in 2025. It is likely the game has been in development for a while now, at least going by the teaser. So it should not be that far off from release. Furthermore, the game should likely target all modern platforms. At the very least, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

A Nintendo Switch version is likely too, especially with the rumored next-gen successor in the works. Additionally, Bandai Namco has been supporting last-gen platforms lately, as seen with Little Nightmares 3.

So Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 may also launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. On the flip side, since we are midway through the current-gen, last-gen support could get dropped.

This is not uncommon for newer and upcoming games. So players should take potential last-gen releases with a grain of salt. In fact, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 has a greater chance of launching on Nintendo Switch than last-gen for this reason alone. Whatever the case, the upcoming Game Awards 2023 showcase is also a good opportunity for the publisher to unveil official details.

That is if the game truly is coming along earlier than expected. While it is confirmed to officially be the latest Tenkaichi game, we do not have a concrete title yet so players should find out more soon.