Dying Light 2 files may hint at upcoming DLC according to leak

Dying Light 2: Stay Human was one of the most anticipated games of the past year and was received with praise. While the story is said to be incredibly weak by many fans, there’s a chance that extra content could be added to the game in the future.

On the 'Gaming Leaks and Rumors' subreddit, a post by a user named sekurko revealed some DLC information leaks for the game, about the Elyseum District.

Dying Light 2’s files may be hiding information about upcoming DLC

As always, these sorts of leaks are to be taken with a pinch of salt, as the game developers have not confirmed any of these leaks. The game already has some DLC cosmetics and will be releasing new parkour challenges, but none of that is in-game content with any depth to it.

A Redditor with the username sekurko found these files encrypted within Dying Light 2. He reportedly found them in encrypted localization files (.binsloc) and posted the information on the internet.

The Reddit post showed several strings of code that could be references to quests, titled Outpost, Blood Diamonds, and Archers. The bulk of the leaks for Dying Light 2 is a series of tooltips.

These tooltips are about regions or locations within this potential DLC, known as the Elyseum District. The alleged leak has detailed descriptions of each of these areas, and if true, could improve the world by a great deal.

If nothing else, these tooltips could offer more areas to explore on the map, even if they do not necessarily come with new story-based content for the game.

This isn’t to say that the game hasn’t received updates, because it has fixed a variety of glitches and bugs that have plagued the game. The deathloop glitch was fixed, for example, and the Korek charm was nerfed.

However, what the game could use is more story-based content. Perhaps this is a real hint at what players can expect right now, but as of this writing, the developers have neither confirmed nor denied the existence of this DLC.

There are plenty of fans who crave more content for the game, and if this is true, they just might get their wish fulfilled.

