EA FC 24 accidentally leaks possible Cristiano Ronaldo Trailblazers stats

With the second week of the Trailblazers promo set to begin soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, the EA Middle East account on Twitter has accidentally leaked the stats for a possible Cristiano Ronaldo special card. The Portuguese superstar was rumored to be part of the event, but his stats and attributes had only been speculative so far.

The Trailblazers promo comprises players who have had an excellent start to the current season, making Cristiano Ronaldo the ideal candidate for a special version. He has been on an incredible streak for both his club and the national side and is currently the highest goal-scorer this year across all competitions.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from social media.

EA Middle East Twitter account has leaked the stats for Trailblazers Cristiano Ronaldo in EA FC 24

While the post was quickly removed, gamers wasted no time in spreading the news across social media. With Cristiano Ronaldo being one of the biggest names in the sport, his inclusion in the Trailblazers event has generated a lot of hype amongst the playerbase, especially due to how this special card will rectify many shortcomings that his base gold card has in EA FC 24.

Expand Tweet

Despite being rather impressive for Al Nassr in the ROSHN Saudi League in his debut season, the Portuguese superstar received a major downgrade in the latest title. His pace, dribbling, and passing abilities are too low for him to be considered an elite-tier attacker anymore, but the leaked Trailblazers card has apparently fixed these issues.

What will Trailblazers Cristiano Ronaldo look like in EA FC 24?

Based on the leaked image, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward will be 88-rated and possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 90

Passing: 77

Dribbling: 84

Defending: 35

Physicality: 75

He will also receive the Trivela PlayStyle+, which is one of the most overpowered and desirable traits to have in the current meta of the game. This will allow him to score from long range with excellent outside-foot shots that curl past the keeper and into the back of the net.

Ronaldo is not the only big star rumored to be part of the promo lineup. Players like Rafael Leao, Heung Min Son, and Marquinhos have also been leaked as Trailblazers. These athletes are already considered as meta options in EA FC 24, making their possible special cards even more enticing.