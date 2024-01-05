EA FC 24 Artem Dovbyk La Liga POTM SBC leaked: Expected release date, costs, and more

While many expect Rodrygo to win the latest vote for the La Liga POTM in EA FC 24, a recent leak on X suggests that Artem Dovbyk from Girona has clinched the award instead. The Ukrainian striker has been instrumental in Girona FC's race for the top of the table, allowing them to compete against the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona to potentially pull off the biggest upset in the league's history.

While Rodrygo would certainly have been the more meta option when it comes to EA FC 24 gameplay, there is no denying that Artem Dovbyk deserved the coveted accolade as well. He has sixteen goal contributions in 18 games in the league this season, earning him the admiration of fans around the globe, as well as the La Liga POTM title.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

When will the EA FC 24 Artem Dovbyk La Liga POTM SBC be released (Expected date)

Antoine Griezmann won the La Liga POTM title in December 2023, and his SBC has already expired in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This means EA Sports can release the Artem Dovbyk SBC at any time over the course of this week, but it will most likely arrive on January 5 (Friday).

With Friday also marking the beginning of the Versus promo in Ultimate Team, it seems like the ideal time for developers to add the latest POTM SBC, which will probably arrive a couple of hours before the release of the special event.

EA FC 24 Artem Dovbyk La Liga POTM SBC costs (Expected)

Had Rodrygo won the POTM award, the SBC for the Real Madrid superstar would have undoubtedly been one of the most expensive La Liga POTM SBCs released so far in the game cycle. His previous Rulebreakers SBC version and TOTGS card are already costly, and Artem Dovbyk could be the perfect cheap and accessible card to grind for in EA FC 24.

The Girona FC marksman already possesses an incredible 86-rated Team of the Week card this year, which goes for around 50,000 coins in the transfer market due to the inflated price of in-form items. His SBC should be around the same price, with many expecting it to cost around 60,000 coins.

EA FC 24 Artem Dovbyk La Liga POTM stats (Expected)

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, FIFATradingRomania included a prediction based on his previous special card that suggests his SBC could be 87-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 88

Passing: 75

Dribbling: 84

Defending: 45

Physicality: 90

Not only are these some impressive attributes, he also possesses some useful PlayStyles that could elevate his performances in the current meta.