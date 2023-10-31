EA FC 24 Jude Bellingham La Liga POTM SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

If the latest rumors are to be believed, EA FC 24 players can complete the Jude Bellingham La Liga POTM SBC very soon in Ultimate Team. While EA Sports is yet to make it official, reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has already declared on their Twitter account that the English midfielder has got the maximum votes.

Since POTM cards are always inducted by their respective SBCs, it can be said with certainty that a new challenge will be made available soon.

This potential update can delight fans as Bellingham is typically one of the most meta cards in Ultimate Team. While his base item is extremely popular, there are two other alternatives in the form of his TOTW and Traiblazlers versions, which are quite costly to get.

Moreover, both those items can no longer be obtained from any packs in Ultimate Team. Naturally, the Jude Bellingham La Liga POTM SBC would be great for all, as they won't have to rely on luck.

Expected EA FC 24 Jude Bellingham La Liga POTM SBC release date

The rumored EA FC 24 POTM card (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

The release date for the Jude Bellingham La Liga POTM SBC will be a matter of big interest. The sooner this challenge becomes available in Ultimate Team, the sooner players can complete it and unlock the card for their respective squads.

As of writing, the ongoing Takefusa Kubo La Liga POTM SBC is still available for the next six days. The Jude Bellingham La Liga POTM SBC could be released as soon as the existing one is over. If that's the case, EA FC 24 players can unlock the new card starting November 7.

However, readers are advised to follow the official EA Sports Twitter account and Sportskeeda for all the latest information.

Expected Jude Bellingham La Liga POTM SBC costs

The Kubo La Liga POTM SBC is pretty cheap to complete, and it could be done at less than 100,000 coins as of writing. That is unlikely going to be the case with the upcoming Bellingham SBC. The completion cost of any SBC depends on the task and its conditions. Given the extreme demand for the card and the price of his Trailblazers card, players should expect around 700,000 at minimum.

Anything lesser will be quite worth it, as players will be getting a superb card for their respective squads. Irrespective of the final price, players can reduce the price using fodder from their own EA FC 24 Ultimate Team inventory.